(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Unlock 7 Character Mini-Games and Rediscover Classic 90s Gaming; Plus Old-School Merchandise to Hit Replay This Christmas! HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 November 2026 – 7-Eleven and the Sanrio characters are joining the retro trend with a big dose of 90s nostalgia! For the very first time, game console blind boxes are coming to a 7-Eleven collectible programme. This Christmas, it's time to switch the good times back on! This exclusive programme brings together classic retro gaming and the cute charm of the Sanrio characters, with 7 unique game consoles. Every console has a built-in mini-game designed around its character, so fans can collect them and dive into a fun, challenging world of interactive gaming. They're a top pick for gifting and collecting, and Sanrio fans will love them at first sight! 7-Eleven is also launching 4 Sanrio characters redemption items that combine retro electronics-inspired designs with everyday practicality. Don't miss out! 7 Adorable Sanrio characters, Each with a Themed Mini-Game Made Just for Them The“Re-Play Retro Fun” series is great to collect and fun to play. The palm-sized consoles come with a lanyard and are easy to take with you, so fans can play anytime, anywhere. The line-up features My Melody, Kuromi, Hello Kitty, Cinnamoroll, Pompompurin and Hangyodon, and Pochacco, a retro icon who was hugely popular in the 80s and 90s, makes a surprise appearance as the Hidden Edition! The“Re-Play Retro Fun” series comes in blind boxes, so every unboxing is full of excitement and surprise! Each of the 7 characters has their own personality and favourite things, and every console comes with its own mini-game: My Melody: Fashion Workshop Kuromi: Romance Library Hello Kitty: Apple Orchard Cinnamoroll: Tasty Flight Pompompurin: Shoe Match-Up Hangyodon: Sea Rescue Pochacco: Carrot Harvest The games get more challenging as you level up. Use the direction keys to move the character or cursor, and press the skill button at just the right moment to unleash a special skill. With retro sound effects to match, it's a fun, hands-on gaming experience! The“Re-Play Retro Fun” series features semi-3D Sanrio characters, each in their own signature colours, bringing out their charm in every detail. Each console has a nostalgic monochrome screen and comes with a colour-matched lanyard, so you can clip it to your bag or even wear it on your wrist and play wherever you go. Kuromi Game Console – Sparkle Edition Arrives with a Retro Mirror Finish As well as the 7 blind box designs, 7-Eleven is launching the Kuromi Game Console – Sparkle Edition, so fans can get their hands on a sparkly Kuromi without relying on blind box luck. It's an extra collectible for fans to look out for. The Sparkle Edition has a distinctive mirror finish with a sparkling texture, while its features and games are the same as the standard edition. Simply pre-order it for $129 on the 7-Eleven Pre-order Platform (limited quantities, while stocks last) and this limited collectible is yours! 7-Eleven Pre-order Platform Website ( ) 7-Eleven App ( ) The“Re-Play Retro Fun” series will be available at 7-Eleven from 7am on 18 November, and the Kuromi Game Console – Sparkle Edition will be available on the 7-Eleven Pre-order Platform from 7am on 25 November. Collect the full set and unlock every character's mini-game! To celebrate the 7-Eleven App's 2nd anniversary, 7-Eleven is also offering a limited-time surprise: from 18 November to 1 December, place an EasyCollect order through the 7-Eleven App to earn double stamps, so you can collect faster and redeem your favourite“Re-Play Retro Fun” items! “Sanrio characters Game Console” Product Information:

My Melody Game Console: Fashion Workshop

My Melody is known for her cute, ever-changing headpieces. Can you pick the right one before time runs out? Help My Melody put together her cutest OOTD! How to play:

You have 60 seconds. Use the direction keys to choose the My Melody headpiece from the options at the bottom of the screen that matches the bow pattern. Each wrong match takes 1 second off the clock, and the game ends when the countdown hits zero. Skill button:

For every 30 headpieces you collect, use the skill once to add 10 seconds to the clock. Hello Kitty Game Console: Apple Orchard

Hello Kitty is baking an apple pie for you! Be her little helper and collect apples to make this sweet memory together. How to play:

Use the direction keys to move Hello Kitty left and right to catch the apples, and press the confirm button to move faster. The apples fall faster as the game goes on. Each missed apple costs half a heart, and the game ends after 8 misses, when you run out of hearts. Skill button:

Slow down the falling apples. This can't be used at the same time as the confirm button speed boost. Cinnamoroll Game Console: Tasty Flight

Cinnamoroll wants to share afternoon tea with everyone! Help him collect cinnamon rolls in the sky and enjoy a relaxing afternoon together. How to play:

You have 60 seconds. Use the direction keys to fly Cinnamoroll around and collect cinnamon rolls. Press the confirm button when you reach a cinnamon roll to score. Bumping into any other food takes 1 second off the clock. The game ends when the countdown hits zero. Skill button:

Kick other food out of the way. You can use this as many times as you like. Hangyodon Game Console: Sea Rescue

Want to be Hangyodon's partner in justice? Join him to rescue the sea creatures and help make his hero dreams come true! How to play:

Each time the fishing boat casts its net, you have 5 seconds to move the crosshair with the direction keys and press the confirm button to rescue the sea creatures. When time's up, each creature still trapped costs half a heart. The game ends when you run out of hearts. Skill button:

After 20 rescues, use the skill to free every trapped sea creature at once. Pompompurin Game Console: Shoe Match-Up

Pompompurin has forgotten where he put his shoe collection! Can you help him find his missing shoes? How to play:

Take on 5 levels! Match all the shoes within the time limit to move up a level. In Level 1, all the shoe boxes open first so you can memorise where each shoe is. From Level 2, you open the boxes yourself, and the time limit gets shorter each level. The game ends if you don't finish matching in time. Skill button:

Open all the shoe boxes at once. You can use this once across all 5 levels. [Hidden Edition] Pochacco Game Console: Carrot Harvest

Pochacco's favourite vegetable patch is ready for harvest. Will you help him collect the carrots? How to play:

Take on 5 levels! Use the direction keys to move Pochacco to a carrot hole and press the confirm button to pull up the carrot. Collect the target number of carrots within the time limit to move up a level, and your carrots carry over to the next one. Pulling up a stone by mistake takes 1 second off the clock. The game ends if you don't reach the target in time. Skill button:

For every 20 carrots collected, use“Golden 5 Seconds” once. Every carrot you pull up during those 5 seconds counts double. Kuromi Game Console: Romance Library

You've discovered Kuromi's soft, romantic side! Join her and get lost in a dreamy world of romance novels. How to play:

Take on 5 levels! Follow the arrows and press the matching direction keys from left to right to finish reading each book. You have 5 seconds per book, and reading 4 books takes you to the next level. Pressing the wrong key or running out of time costs half a heart. The game ends when you run out of hearts or complete Level 5. Skill button:

Reshuffle the arrows. You can use this once across all 5 levels. Kuromi Game Console – Sparkle Edition

It has the same features and games as the standard edition, with a distinctive glossy, sparkling finish. Shine bright with Kuromi! Product size: approx. (L)103 x (W)24 x (H)56 mm

Weight: approx. 90 g

Material: ABS, PVC, electronic components

Batteries: 3 x AAA (not included). The battery cover is secured with a screw, which needs to be removed before inserting the batteries.

Each console is for single-player use only and cannot be linked to other consoles. Sound can be switched off.

“Sanrio characters Game Console” Promotion Details: FunStamp and Physical Stamp Collection Period:

From 18 November 2026 (7am) to 29 December 2026.

Spend $20# or more in a single transaction at any 7-Eleven store* or online to receive 1 FunStamp or physical stamp. Earn 1 additional stamp for every extra $10 spent in the same transaction. To collect FunStamps online, customers must download the 7-Eleven App, register as a member and link their yuu Account. For in-store purchases, customers must present their yuu ID, or pay using a linked Octopus or Hang Seng enJoy Card, before payment to verify their yuu membership and collect FunStamps. All stamps are issued immediately after the transaction and must be checked in person. No stamps will be reissued once the transaction is complete. Stamps are issued per transaction only, and split receipts will not be accepted. FunStamps and physical stamps cannot be exchanged or combined. Double Stamps Promotion Period:

From 18 November 2026 (7am) to 1 December 2026, earn double FunStamps on eligible EasyCollect orders placed through the 7-Eleven App. Spend $20# or more in a single transaction at a 7-Eleven store or online to receive 2 FunStamps, plus 2 additional FunStamps for every extra $10 spent, and so on. This offer applies to basic FunStamps only and excludes bonus stamp rewards. “Sanrio characters Game Console” Redemption Details:

From 18 November 2026 (7am) to 1 January 2027.

All“Sanrio characters Game Console” items are pre-packaged and redeemed at random; customers cannot choose the design. Stock is limited and varies by store. [Digital FunStamps] Collect 35 FunStamps to redeem one random“Sanrio characters Game Console” for free (limited to 5,000 pieces; first come, first served, while stocks last); or Collect 4 FunStamps and add $99 to redeem one random piece; or Collect 6 FunStamps and add $150 to redeem two random pieces. [Physical Stamps] Collect 4 physical stamps and add $99 to redeem one random“Sanrio characters Game Console”; or Collect 6 physical stamps and add $150 to redeem two random“Sanrio characters Game Consoles”. [Exclusive Offer for yuu Members]

Promotion period: 18 November 2026 (7am) to 29 December 2026.

Redemption period: 18 November 2026 (7am) to 1 January 2027. Redeem one random piece with 8,800 yuu Points plus $65; or NEW! Redeem one random“Sanrio characters Game Console” with 21,800 yuu Points. All redemptions involving digital FunStamps are only available in Hong Kong. Share FunStamps to Collect Faster!

Want to collect stamps faster and redeem a“Sanrio characters Game Console”? Try the Share Stamps feature in the 7-Eleven App! Just enter your friend's phone number to share FunStamps instantly, and complete your“Sanrio characters Game Console” set even sooner. Double the fun! How to Collect and Redeem FunStamps:

Step 1: Download the 7-Eleven App and link your yuu Account.

Step 2: When shopping in-store, present your yuu ID (or pay with your linked Octopus or Hang Seng enJoy Card) before payment to verify your yuu membership. You can also shop through the 7-Eleven App to earn FunStamps automatically.

Step 3: Choose your preferred redemption offer.

Step 4: Once you've collected enough stamps, redeem your Redemption Coupon. Show the QR code to staff at any 7-Eleven store to collect your item.

“Kuromi Game Console – Sparkle Edition” pre-order period: From 25 November 2026 (7am) to 29 December 2026. Pre-order price: $129 each. Limited quantities, while stocks last. Estimated earliest pickup date: 8 December 2026. Pre-orders are only available on the 7-Eleven website and mobile app. The“Kuromi Game Console – Sparkle Edition” is a 7-Eleven Pre-order Platform item and does not earn FunStamps or physical stamps. All 7-Eleven Pre-order Platform prices are in Hong Kong dollars. Orders cannot be changed once confirmed. Customers must present the pickup QR code from their online order to collect their item at their chosen 7-Eleven store. For details, please visit our website. In case of any dispute, 7-Eleven reserves the right of final decision.



Sanrio characters Game Console Warnings:

This product is not suitable for children aged 3 or below. Contains small parts. Choking hazard. Adult supervision required. If damaged or malfunctioning, stop use immediately. Do not disassemble, modify or repair the product. We are not responsible for any damage to this product caused from misusage.

Sanrio characters Game Console Use & Care:

Keep the product clean and dry. Wipe with a soft, dry cloth only. The slight color variance on decoration is an acceptable phenomenon. Please remove all packaging materials before use. User manual included. Read carefully before use and retain this information for future reference.

Retro Tech Meets Sanrio characters: Practical New Items to Collect

7-Eleven is also launching the“Re-New Cute Collection”, 4 redemption items that combine nostalgic style with everyday practicality! Inspired by classic retro tech, the collection includes the Floppy Disk Card Holder with Stickers and the Floppy Disk Clear Pouch, both based on the classic floppy disk, along with Cosmetic Pouches in 2 sizes for all your everyday storage needs.

The full collection will be available at 7-Eleven from 7am on 18 November. Sanrio fans won't want to miss it!

“Re-New Cute Collection” Product Information:

1. Sanrio characters Floppy Disk Card Holder with Stickers (4 designs)

Inspired by the nostalgic floppy disk, this card holder comes in 4 designs: Kuromi, Cinnamoroll, Pochacco and Hangyodon. It fits an Octopus card or any standard-size card, and comes with stickers so you can decorate it your own way! Size: approx. (L)95 x (W)6 x (H)104 mm

Weight: approx. 100 g

Material: PVC, paper Warning: Contains small parts. Choking hazard. Adult supervision required. 2. Sanrio characters Floppy Disk Clear Pouch (3 designs)

This pouch also takes the shape of a retro floppy disk, featuring cute designs of Hello Kitty, Pompompurin and Hangyodon. The clear window is perfect for storing and showing off your favourite plushies, and a beaded zip pull adds a pretty finishing touch. Clip it to your handbag or backpack and it's sure to turn heads! Size: approx. (L)120 x (W)50 x (H)120 mm

Weight: approx. 50 g

Material: PVC Warning: Contains small parts. Choking hazard. Adult supervision required. 3. Sanrio characters Cosmetic Pouch (Large) (2 designs) / Sanrio characters Cosmetic Pouch (Small) (2 designs)

Available in 2 sizes for everyday use and travel. Character prints inside make doing your makeup or finding small items more fun. The large pouch, in Kuromi and Hello Kitty designs, has plenty of room for makeup and skincare, which makes it a travel essential. The small pouch, in My Melody and Cinnamoroll designs, is light and easy to carry for touch-ups or small everyday items. Sanrio characters Cosmetic Pouch (Large) (Kuromi, Hello Kitty)

Size: approx. (L)250 x (W)120 x (H)120 mm

Weight: approx. 80 g

Material: polyester, nylon Sanrio characters Cosmetic Pouch (Small) (My Melody, Cinnamoroll)

Size: approx. (L)140 x (W)100 x (H)80 mm

Weight: approx. 40 g

Material: polyester, nylon Warning: Contains small parts. Choking hazard. Adult supervision required.

“Re-New Cute Collection” Promotion Details:

From 18 November 2026 (7am) to 1 January 2027.

Exclusive Offer for yuu Members: promotion period from 18 November 2026 to 1 January 2027; redemption period from 18 November 2026 (7am) to 1 January 2027. “Sanrio characters Floppy Disk Card Holder with Stickers”

Make any purchase# at a 7-Eleven store and add $48, or redeem with 6,800 yuu Points plus $14, to get 1“Sanrio characters Floppy Disk Card Holder with Stickers”. “Sanrio characters Floppy Disk Clear Pouch”

Make any purchase# at a 7-Eleven store and add $59, or redeem with 6,800 yuu Points plus $25, to get 1“Sanrio characters Floppy Disk Clear Pouch”. “Sanrio characters Cosmetic Pouch (Large)”

Make any purchase# at a 7-Eleven store and add $88, or redeem with 6,800 yuu Points plus $54, to get 1“Sanrio characters Cosmetic Pouch (Large)”. “Sanrio characters Cosmetic Pouch (Small)”

Make any purchase# at a 7-Eleven store and add $78, or redeem with 6,800 yuu Points plus $44, to get 1“Sanrio characters Cosmetic Pouch (Small)”. Limited quantities, while stocks last. Customers can choose their preferred design. Images are for reference only; actual sizes may vary.

Hashtag: #7ElevenHK #7ElevenMacau#SanrioHK #RePlayRetroFun

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Sanrio Hong Kong

Sanrio Hong Kong established in April of 1982. We believe in「みんななかよく」as our corporate philosophy, dedicated to share the joy through licensed merchandises, brand collaborations and licensed events. Meanwhile, we encourage you to take this opportunity to get closer with your family and friends.

The business development of Sanrio Hong Kong is not limited to a single product. We are devoted to continuous innovation, from character gifts to business collaborations of branding, merchandises, and events, including various crossover commodities, pop-up cafes, exhibitions, and fairs – bringing joy to your daily life through diversified blossoming.

About みんななかよく

「みんななかよく」is“Let's be friends together”. We all hope for a contented life with happiness, love and respect with one another. We believe in 「みんななかよく」as our corporate philosophy. To understand and get along with the people whom we share our lives, it is important to trust, respect and love each other. To communicate these feelings is the philosophy that guides Sanrio. We hope everyone could feel the joy of harmony.

About 7-Eleven Hong Kong & Macau

7-Eleven Hong Kong & Macau is part of DFI Retail Group. The first 7-Eleven store opened in Happy Valley, Hong Kong in 1981, followed by Macau in 2005. Today, 7-Eleven Hong Kong & Macau is the market-leading convenience retailer with the largest retail network, operating 1,100+ stores across Hong Kong and Macau. Delivering convenience and fresh experiences has always been at the heart of the business – always putting customers first and serving every corner of the community.

Product images are for reference only; actual sizes may vary. All redemption prices include the plastic shopping bag levy. Amounts paid to redeem the“Sanrio characters Game Console” do not earn FunStamps or physical stamps and are not eligible for the 5% discount for Hang Seng enJoy Card payments, but do earn yuu Points. Amounts paid to pre-order the“Kuromi Game Console – Sparkle Edition” do not earn FunStamps or physical stamps, but do earn yuu Points and are eligible for the 5% discount for Hang Seng enJoy Card payments. Amounts paid to redeem the“Sanrio characters Floppy Disk Card Holder with Stickers”,“Sanrio characters Floppy Disk Clear Pouch”,“Sanrio characters Cosmetic Pouch (Large)” and“Sanrio characters Cosmetic Pouch (Small)” earn FunStamps or physical stamps and yuu Points, and are eligible for the 5% discount for Hang Seng enJoy Card payments. For details, please visit our website. Prices are shown in Hong Kong dollars for Hong Kong stores and in Macanese patacas for Macau stores. The“Kuromi Game Console – Sparkle Edition” is a 7-Eleven Pre-order Platform item, and all 7-Eleven Pre-order Platform prices are in Hong Kong dollars. All matters regarding digital FunStamps apply to Hong Kong only.

*This promotion is not available at Inspiration Lake, the Disneyland Administration Building or the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort food kiosks. In case of any dispute, 7-Eleven reserves the right of final decision.

#The purchase amount does not include 7-Eleven Pre-order Platform items, yuu Pre-Order items, cigarettes, baby formula (all types), diapers, online game cards, redemption items from stamp promotions, cash vouchers, gift certificates, mobile top-up cards/phone cards/vouchers, Octopus cards/products, Macau Pass cards/products, gift cards, prepaid cards, admission tickets/travel tickets/postage stamps, plastic shopping bag charges, designated municipal waste bags and labels, or other service items. Customer Service Hotline: 2299 1110 (service hours: Monday to Friday, 09:00–17:00, excluding Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays), or email us via the contact form at .

Stamps collected during the promotion period are valid for this promotion only and will be forfeited once it ends. Stamps from different promotion periods cannot be combined or transferred to other stamp promotions. Once the required number of digital FunStamps has been collected, customers can redeem a Redemption Coupon in the 7-Eleven App and must complete the redemption at a physical store. Digital FunStamps will not be reissued once deducted. Pickup dates depend on actual store stock; please check with store staff for details. Redemptions at 7-Eleven stores are completed by scanning a QR code. For redemptions using physical stamps, 7-Eleven will collect the stamp card with the required number of stamps at the time of redemption. Excess stamps will not be returned. Damaged, defaced or counterfeit stamps will be deemed invalid. Only complete original or photocopied stamp collection cards will be accepted; other formats will not be accepted. If an order is cancelled or refunded, the digital FunStamps earned from that transaction will be deducted from the App account automatically. For in-store returns, physical stamps must be returned together with the item.