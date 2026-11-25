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Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Emaar Properties has confirmed that all key conditions for its cash offer to acquire the outstanding shares of Emaar Development have been satisfied or waived, bringing the Dubai property group closer to securing full ownership of its subsidiary.

The company informed the Dubai Financial Market on Tuesday that only procedures associated with closing the offer and customary regulatory notifications to the Capital Market Authority and the exchange remained outstanding. The announcement removes uncertainty over whether the acquisition will proceed, although its ultimate ownership level will depend on shareholder participation.

Emaar Properties is offering Dh15 per share for the approximately 19.84 per cent of Emaar Development that it does not already control. The proposed acquisition covers 793.55 million shares, representing a potential cash expenditure of approximately Dh11.9 billion and valuing the entire subsidiary at Dh60 billion.

Shareholders have until 3pm UAE time on December 10 to accept the offer, unless the acceptance period is extended. Emaar Properties has committed to purchasing all shares validly tendered under the transaction, irrespective of whether it achieves the ownership threshold required for compulsory acquisition of the remaining shares.

The acquisition structure provides two possible outcomes for minority investors. Should the combined holdings of Emaar Properties and its wholly owned subsidiary, Emirates Property Holdings Limited, reach 90 per cent plus one share, the parent intends to exercise its compulsory acquisition rights, paying the same Dh15 per share to remaining investors.

Emaar Properties subsequently intends to convert Emaar Development into a private joint stock company and withdraw its shares from trading on the Dubai Financial Market. Should the required threshold not be reached, shareholders who have declined the offer would retain their minority interests.

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The confirmation follows a recommendation issued on November 17 by Emaar Development's independent directors that shareholders accept the proposed acquisition. Their recommendation was supported by a financial assessment undertaken by Standard Chartered Bank, which concluded that the consideration was fair from a financial perspective.

The bank examined several valuation measures, including discounted cash flow projections, historical share prices and publicly available financial information. Emaar Development's board said at the time that it was unaware of any competing offer for the company's shares.

Emaar Properties directly owns 79.1613 per cent of the subsidiary, while Emirates Property Holdings accounts for another one per cent. Their combined holdings amount to more than 3.2 billion shares out of Emaar Development's four billion issued shares.

The acquisition price represents a premium of 19.4 per cent over Emaar Development's closing price of Dh12.56 on November 2, the final trading session before the announcement of the board meeting concerning the proposed transaction.

The consideration also represents premiums of 18.6 per cent and 15.7 per cent over the volume-weighted average share prices during the preceding one-month and three-month periods respectively.

Trading on Tuesday placed Emaar Development shares at Dh14.72, unchanged from the previous session and marginally below the acquisition price. More than 8.64 million shares changed hands, generating turnover of approximately Dh127.1 million. The subsidiary's market capitalisation stood at Dh58.88 billion.

Shares in Emaar Properties closed 2.43 per cent higher at Dh12.64, with trading turnover exceeding Dh378 million. The parent company's market capitalisation reached approximately Dh111.72 billion.

Emaar Properties has confirmed that sufficient financial resources are available to discharge its payment obligations under the proposed acquisition. The offer does not require a minimum level of shareholder participation, allowing the company to increase its ownership even if the intended privatisation cannot immediately proceed.

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The transaction comes against a backdrop of earnings growth across the property group. Emaar Properties recorded profit before tax of Dh19.8 billion during the nine months ended September 30, an increase of 18 per cent. Revenue reached Dh37.5 billion, compared with Dh33.1 billion during the corresponding period of 2025.

Emaar Development is responsible for a substantial portion of the group's property development operations in the UAE. Full ownership would eliminate outside equity interests in the subsidiary, although the parent already exercises management control through its majority shareholding.

Under the published transaction timetable, Emaar Properties expects to disclose the outcome of the offer on December 11, subject to any extension of the acceptance period. The offer is expected to become unconditional within one month of closing, with payments and share transfers scheduled within three business days thereafter.

Emirates NBD is facilitating shareholder participation through its electronic acceptance platform and designated branches in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Investors holding shares through brokerage accounts must arrange for their securities to be transferred to the designated Dubai Central Securities Depository account. Emaar Development entered the public market in November 2017 at a subscription price of Dh6.03 per share.