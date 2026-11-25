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Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Abu Dhabi-listed PureHealth Holding has agreed to purchase a 67.5 per cent stake in Hayah Insurance Company through its wholly owned subsidiary Daman, extending its insurance operations into life cover, pension management and long-term savings.

The transaction, announced on Tuesday, remains subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. Neither company disclosed the purchase price, the identities of the selling shareholders or the expected timetable for completing the acquisition.

Hayah confirmed that certain shareholders had agreed to sell their respective holdings to The National Insurance Company – Daman. Both PureHealth and Hayah are listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

PureHealth said the financial impact of the acquisition would be incorporated into its consolidated financial statements for the relevant reporting period, following applicable accounting standards. Further details of the transaction will be announced upon completion.

The acquisition represents a significant extension of Daman's business beyond medical insurance, following its entry into property and casualty coverage. It would position Daman among a limited number of UAE insurers offering services across health, general and life insurance categories.

PureHealth estimates the UAE life insurance market at approximately $2.5 billion, compared with a global market worth about $3 trillion. The group expects the addition of life insurance and retirement products to diversify its financial services income through policies with longer coverage periods and recurring premium payments.

Hayah, formerly AXA Green Crescent Insurance Company, provides insurance coverage to more than 200,000 people and serves over 1,000 corporate customers. Its products include life insurance, loan protection, retirement planning and savings arrangements for individuals and businesses.

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PureHealth said Hayah would retain its management team, technology-led operating structure and existing customer relationships following completion, providing continuity for policyholders and corporate customers while becoming part of Daman's wider insurance business.

Kamal Al Maazmi, chairman of PureHealth, identified changing workplace savings arrangements and growing demand for structured pension products as important commercial opportunities. He said the investment would enable the group to diversify its financial services revenue while helping employers and individuals manage longer-term financial commitments.

Shaista Asif, PureHealth's group chief executive officer, said the expanded business would address demand for financial planning services among employers and individuals, including the UAE's international workforce. The offering would encompass retirement savings, employee benefits and broader financial protection products.

Workplace savings represent a particular area of expansion for Daman following the UAE government's introduction of a voluntary alternative end-of-service benefits scheme in 2023.

Under the scheme, participating private-sector employers can make regular contributions to approved investment funds instead of relying exclusively on conventional gratuity arrangements for benefits accrued after employees join the programme.

The alternative framework allows employers to fund future obligations progressively rather than meeting the entire liability when an employee leaves. Workers can also make additional voluntary contributions, subject to applicable rules.

PureHealth intends to use Daman's distribution capabilities to help employers establish funded arrangements for staff benefits, alongside offering personal retirement savings and financial protection products.

The transaction comes against a backdrop of rising insurance revenue at PureHealth. The group generated AED6.4 billion from its insurance operations during the nine months ended September 30, 2026, representing an annual increase of 11.7 per cent.

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Policy renewals, pricing measures and new business contributed to that increase. Daman recorded net profit of AED667 million during the period, up 3.9 per cent from the corresponding nine months of 2025.

PureHealth's overall revenue increased by 11.5 per cent to AED22.4 billion during the same period, while consolidated net profit rose by 14.1 per cent to approximately AED1.8 billion.

The proposed acquisition brings together insurance businesses of substantially different sizes. Hayah's interim financial statements for the first six months of 2026 showed insurance revenue of AED91.3 million, compared with approximately AED55 million during the equivalent period a year earlier.

Daman's expansion into additional insurance categories has accompanied continued investment in its existing health coverage operations. The insurer holds an A1 insurance financial strength rating from Moody's Ratings.

The companies have not disclosed whether the transaction will involve changes to Hayah's capital structure or whether any separate arrangements are envisaged for shareholders outside the controlling stake being purchased by Daman.

PureHealth's exchange disclosure was signed by Farhan Malik, managing director and board member, while Hayah's notification was signed by Mohamed Seghir, its chief executive officer. Hayah addressed its notification to the Capital Market Authority, the Central Bank of the UAE and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.