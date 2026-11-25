MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Five UAE banks have joined an international lending syndicate providing a $2.65 billion revolving credit facility to Centalion Group, the global commodities trading company formerly known as Gunvor Group.

Emirates NBD, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah and Mashreq are participating in the European financing agreement, announced on Tuesday, alongside more than 40 banking institutions worldwide.

The transaction increases the financing available to the commodities trader as it strengthens its banking relationships following a management buyout in December 2025 and subsequent corporate rebranding. Commitments from existing lenders and the addition of new banking partners enabled the company to raise more than initially sought.

The multicurrency facility comprises two tranches. The larger component provides $2.01 billion through a 364-day revolving credit arrangement with three extension options of 364 days each. The second comprises a $640 million facility with a three-year maturity and an additional 364-day extension option.

Centalion International BV, the Netherlands-based entity previously known as Gunvor International BV, and Switzerland-based Gunvor SA are the beneficiaries of the financing. The Swiss entity is also scheduled to undergo a name change.

The funds will support corporate financing and working capital requirements, including the refinancing of short-term borrowing arrangements established in 2025 and a three-year financing tranche dating from 2024. Both components of the new agreement provide additional liquidity.

The agreement is $255 million larger than the $2.395 billion European revolving credit facility announced in November 2025, representing an increase of approximately 10.6 per cent. The three-year component has risen from $510 million to $640 million, providing a greater proportion of longer-term funding.

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Centalion Group chief financial officer Jeff Webster attributed the successful refinancing to increased commitments from established banking partners and the recruitment of additional lenders following the ownership transition.

“This outcome underscores the strength and diversity of Centalion's banking relationships,” Webster said.

Emirates NBD participated through its London branch as a bookrunner and mandated lead arranger, alongside Crédit Agricole, Natixis, SMBC Bank International and Société Générale.

First Abu Dhabi Bank served as a senior mandated lead arranger alongside Singapore's DBS Bank and Japan's Mizuho Bank. Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank participated as a mandated lead arranger, while National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah acted as a lead arranger and Mashreq participated as an arranger.

Qatar National Bank, operating through its Paris branch, was among the active bookrunners responsible for arranging the transaction, alongside Rabobank, ING Bank, UBS Switzerland and UniCredit.

Centalion did not disclose the individual financial commitments made by participating institutions, the interest margins applicable to the borrowing arrangements or the amount originally sought when the syndication was launched.

Revolving credit facilities allow commodities traders to borrow, repay and redraw funds within agreed limits. Such arrangements provide flexibility in managing fluctuations in working capital requirements arising from commodity price movements, inventory purchases and settlement obligations.

The European refinancing follows a separate transaction announced on November 12, when Centalion Americas increased its syndicated borrowing facility to $3.5 billion from $2.735 billion, an expansion of nearly 28 per cent.

That transaction attracted commitments from 25 financial institutions, including three additional banking partners. Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Westpac joined the financing arrangements, which support trading operations covering crude oil, refined petroleum products, natural gas, electricity and renewable energy.

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The group also completed a $1.366 billion revolving credit transaction through its Singapore operations in June. Initially targeting $800 million, the Asian financing attracted 32 banks, with commitments exceeding the original amount by more than 71 per cent.

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Emirates NBD and First Abu Dhabi Bank held bookrunning roles in the Asian transaction, while National Bank of Fujairah participated as an arranger. The facility incorporated environmental and social performance targets subject to annual external verification.

The financing agreements come as Centalion implements organisational changes following its transition to employee partnership ownership. The company announced its new corporate identity on October 2 and disclosed plans to transfer its corporate headquarters from Cyprus to Singapore.

The proposed relocation remains subject to regulatory approvals and documentation requirements. Centalion said the restructuring would preserve existing contractual obligations and relationships with lenders, suppliers and commercial counterparties.

The company, headed by chairman and chief executive Gary Pedersen, reported record trading volumes during the first half of 2026. Its commercial activities encompass conventional fuels, electricity, biofuels, metals and minerals, alongside investments in infrastructure supporting physical commodity movements.

Centalion operates across more than 100 countries, with principal trading centres in Geneva, Singapore and Houston. Dubai is among its other trading locations, alongside London, Shanghai, Calgary and Stamford.