MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Japan is projected to become the world's sixth-largest economy in 2027, with India and the United Kingdom overtaking it as subdued growth and currency weakness undermine its position in global economic rankings.

The International Monetary Fund's World Economic Outlook, released on October 13, forecasts Japan's nominal gross domestic product at approximately $4.47 trillion in 2027. India's economy is expected to reach $4.52 trillion, securing fourth place, while Britain's GDP is projected at $4.49 trillion, placing it fifth.

The United States, China and Germany are expected to retain their respective positions as the world's three largest economies. Japan currently occupies fourth place, having surrendered third position to Germany in 2023.

Although the forecast has attracted renewed attention on social media, it originates from the IMF's October assessment rather than a new announcement. Economic data released by Japan's government on November 16 have since reinforced concerns about the country's growth prospects.

The Cabinet Office's preliminary estimates showed that economic output contracted at an annualised rate of 0.1 per cent between July and September, following a revised expansion of 1.7 per cent in the preceding quarter. The contraction was the first in four quarters.

Private consumption, which represents more than half of Japan's economic activity, declined by 0.3 per cent as households faced rising living costs. Corporate capital expenditure provided some support, increasing by 1.6 per cent, helped by investment in automation and artificial intelligence technologies.

The IMF expects Japan's economy to expand by 0.7 per cent in both 2026 and 2027, considerably below projected global growth of 3.1 per cent and 3.4 per cent, respectively. India's economy is forecast to register growth of approximately 7 per cent in both periods, measured on a fiscal-year basis.

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Exchange rate movements remain particularly important to Japan's international standing. The IMF rankings measure nominal economic output converted into US dollars, making the relative strength of national currencies a significant determinant of each country's position.

A depreciation of the yen reduces the dollar value of Japan's economic output even when production and domestic income increase in local currency terms. The relatively narrow differences between the projected GDP figures for Japan, Britain and India mean that exchange rate fluctuations could alter their eventual rankings.

The yen's weakness has also increased the cost of imported energy and raw materials, adding pressure on businesses and consumers. Japan's dependence on overseas energy supplies has left its economy exposed to disruptions associated with tensions in the Middle East.

Government statistics released on November 20 showed that core consumer inflation accelerated in October, remaining above the Bank of Japan's 2 per cent target for a second consecutive month.

The central bank raised its benchmark interest rate to 1.25 per cent in September, following an increase in June. Policymakers must balance efforts to contain inflation against the risk that higher borrowing costs could further weaken domestic demand.

Japan's government outlined its economic and fiscal priorities on November 24, pledging to encourage domestic investment and improve productive capacity while maintaining sustainable public finances and respecting the independence of the central bank.

The guidelines will underpin preparations for the national budget for the financial year beginning in April 2027. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's administration has sought to stimulate economic activity through government expenditure while addressing investor concerns about public borrowing and inflation.

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Japan's demographic challenges also constrain its potential growth rate. A declining working-age population has contributed to persistent labour shortages, encouraging businesses to increase investment in productivity improvements, automation and labour-saving equipment.

The Bank of Japan's October economic outlook identified demand associated with artificial intelligence and government support measures as factors underpinning moderate economic expansion. It nevertheless warned that elevated energy and raw material prices would weigh on activity.

India's projected ascent reflects substantially faster economic expansion, supported by domestic demand and investment. The IMF expects the country to become the world's third-largest economy by 2031, with nominal GDP approaching $6.74 trillion.

Aggregate economic rankings do not, however, directly measure household prosperity or living standards. Japan continues to have substantially higher economic output per person than India, reflecting differences in population size, productivity and income levels.

The IMF also publishes separate economic comparisons based on purchasing power parity, which adjusts for differences in domestic price levels. These produce different rankings from those calculated using prevailing market exchange rates.

Japan's forthcoming budget preparations will include consideration of alternative funding sources, including proceeds generated through the central bank's disposal of exchange-traded fund holdings. The Bank of Japan plans to increase the annual pace of those sales from 330 billion yen to 860 billion yen starting in January.