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SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 November 2026 – PayerMax, a global payments company with a network spanning 150+ countries and regions and supporting 600+ payment methods, returned to Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF) 2026 from November 18 to 20, engaging with leading financial institutions and payment partners to advance global payment connectivity. These engagements included strategic discussions and partnership activities with international financial institutions, global payment brands and regional payment providers.

PayerMax is building multi-directional global payment corridors to help merchants succeed across international markets, focusing on three essential capabilities: secure and compliant cross-border fund flows, seamless payment experiences, and deep connectivity with local payment networks.

Strengthening Global Financial Connectivity

As businesses expand internationally, cross-border payments require reliable financial infrastructure to support foreign exchange, settlement and regulatory compliance across different markets.

PayerMax works with leading international banks to combine global financial networks with its merchant-focused payment services and local market expertise.

Its longstanding partnership with Standard Chartered demonstrates this approach. PayerMax has integrated Standard Chartered's FX Scale foreign exchange service into its systems, supporting connections across markets through Singapore and Hong Kong. The collaboration includes host-to-host (H2H) and API connectivity, multicurrency virtual accounts and bulk payout capabilities, helping merchants manage cross-border transactions and fund flows.

PayerMax also holds 8 payment licenses across 7 markets, including Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, reflecting its investment in local regulatory compliance.

At SFF 2026, PayerMax held high-level strategic meetings with Standard Chartered, DBS, Barclays, Banking Circle and other international financial institutions. Discussions covered cross-border fund flows, foreign exchange and global settlement opportunities, with a shared focus on supporting merchants' international payment and fund management needs.

Enhancing Payment Experiences with Global Payment Brands

For global digital businesses, payment acceptance alone is not enough. A seamless checkout experience plays an important role in transaction conversion and customer satisfaction.

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PayerMax works with leading global payment brands, including Google Pay, Apple Pay and PayPal, to offer familiar payment options and convenient checkout experiences across markets.

In an official case study published by Google Pay, PayerMax demonstrated the impact of integrating the Dynamic Google Pay Button into its Hosted Checkout Page. By displaying consumers' saved card information, the feature makes it easier to identify and select a preferred payment method.

The integration delivered a 6.3% increase in checkout conversion and a 3.8% improvement in payment success rates.

PayerMax has also been recognized as an officially recommended payment service provider for Apple Pay. In addition, its support for PayPal wallet payments enables merchants to manage transactions, refunds and reconciliation through PayerMax while serving consumers across international markets.

These collaborations help merchants deliver efficient, familiar payment experiences while accommodating consumers' payment preferences.

Deepening Local Payment Partnerships Across Markets

While digital commerce operates globally, payment preferences remain deeply local. Merchants entering new markets need access to the payment methods consumers already know and trust.

PayerMax's payment network spans more than 150 countries and regions and supports over 600 payment methods, connecting international merchants with local payment ecosystems.

At SFF 2026, PayerMax engaged with regional payment partners, including GCash, ShopeePay and AXS, reinforcing its commitment to locally relevant payment services.

In the Philippines, GCash recently recognized PayerMax with its Best Cross-Border Payment Partner award, reflecting their longstanding collaboration in the local digital payments market.

In Southeast Asia, PayerMax also works closely with ShopeePay. In Malaysia, PayerMax supports ShopeePay wallet balance payments and SPayLater buy-now-pay-later services, offering consumers greater payment flexibility. The partnership also covers payment-related fund flows and reconciliation, alongside opportunities in localized marketing and merchant growth.

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In Singapore, PayerMax is deepening its collaboration with AXS, a local payment services provider with more than two decades of market experience. By combining PayerMax's international merchant relationships with AXS's established local offline payment infrastructure, the two companies are exploring opportunities to serve merchants across online and offline payment scenarios.

Beyond Southeast Asia, PayerMax has built local payment capabilities across other major markets. In South Korea, its network supports major local digital wallets and payment options such as Cultureland gift certificates. In Japan, its coverage includes PayPay and Rakuten Pay, while in Taiwan, PayerMax works with local financial and payment institutions, including E.SUN Bank and PXPay Plus.

In the Middle East, PayerMax supports Saudi Arabia's mada payment network and holds relevant regulatory approvals and certifications. In Latin America, the company has established local teams in Brazil and Mexico to support merchants operating in these markets.

The value of local payment expertise is also reflected in merchant performance. In the United States, PayerMax worked with global social entertainment platform StarMaker to improve its checkout experience.

The collaboration achieved a 20% improvement in payment completion rates, a 25% increase in users choosing local payment methods, and payment process availability exceeding 99.9%.

Building Multi-Directional Global Payment Corridors

For merchants entering new markets, effective payment services require secure fund movement, convenient checkout experiences and access to trusted local payment methods.

PayerMax works with financial institutions, global payment brands and local partners to connect these capabilities across international markets.

Looking ahead, PayerMax will build on its global payment network and local market expertise to strengthen multi-directional global payment corridors, helping merchants succeed across international markets.

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