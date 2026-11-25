MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The financial realities of caregiving are creating new challenges for Canadian families, and revealing areas where trusted financial advisors can provide meaningful support









VICTORIA, British Columbia, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With over 3.6 million Canadians providing financial caregiving to adults aged 65 or older, Edward Jones Canada is shining a spotlight on the important need for financial advisors to help Canadian families navigate the impact caregiving can have on their finances and financial futures.

On the heels of the release of the Financial Impact of Caregiving









“Being there for families as their financial needs evolve and helping them navigate major life transitions is at the heart of what we do,” said Scott Sullivan, Canada Business Segment Leader at Edward Jones.“Understanding the financial impact of caregiving is a powerful example of the value financial advisors can bring to Canadians.”

Additional findings from the study point to the sacrifices financial caregivers make with 46 per cent noting personal financial sacrifices, most commonly savings-related or employment-related. The weight of navigating these sacrifices can be eased by partnering with a trusted advisor in advance or in the moment.

“We can't anticipate every decision that comes with caring for a loved one, but we can try to be as prepared as possible,” said Erin Roy, Principal and Western Canada Market Leader at Edward Jones.“Financial advisors are here to help families start conversations about financial caregiving earlier and support them in making decisions with greater confidence.”

For financial advisors, supporting caregivers means understanding not only their immediate financial needs, but also how financial caregiving can affect their work, savings, and long-term plans. In fact, 83 per cent of Canadian financial caregivers make at least one significant lifestyle sacrifice driven by the demands of caregiving.

“Your savings take a hit, your work life shifts, and you're often carrying the emotional weight of someone else's well-being alongside your own,” said Liz Da Mata, Victoria-based financial advisor at Edward Jones.“This is something I've experienced and is something I openly talk about with clients going through the same thing.”

Additionally, with more than three-quarters (76%) of caregivers changing how they prepare for their own financial future because of their caregiving experience, it's important for Canadians to regularly revisit plans as realities shift.

“As financial advisors, what we provide goes well beyond dollars and cents. We help families navigate increasingly complex needs,” said Jack Groucott, Victoria-based financial advisor at Edward Jones.“There's nothing better than seeing the relief in a family's eyes after helping them plan for major life transitions or pivot plans due to unexpected circumstances.”

All told, financial caregivers contribute $20 billion annually tied to the care of loved ones. Financial advisors have an integral role to play to support Canadian families as caregiving needs grow.

Key takeaways:



More than 3.6 million Canadians provide financial support to adults aged 65 or older, increasing the need for financial guidance as families take on caregiving responsibilities.

Financial advisors can help Canadians prepare for the financial realities of caregiving, including the potential impact on their work, savings and long-term financial plans. As caregiving becomes part of more Canadians' lives, understanding caregivers' evolving financial needs is an increasingly important part of the advisor-client relationship.



About the research

The study was conducted by Age Wave on behalf of Edward Jones in partnership with The Harris Poll. The Harris Poll fielded an online representative survey of 1,809 Canadian adults 18+ who are financial caregivers to adults aged 65+. The survey was conducted in 2026. Data were weighted where necessary to align with their actual proportions in the population.

About Edward Jones Canada

Edward Jones is a full-service investment dealer which provides a range of investment products, services, and solutions to retail investors. We have more than 870 financial advisors in Canadian communities from coast-to-coast. A member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization and the Canadian Investor Protection Fund, the firm is also a participating organization in the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit edwardjones.ca.

Media Contact

Darryl Konynenbelt

Edward Jones Public Relations

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Rebecca Toombs

Proof Strategies for Edward Jones

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