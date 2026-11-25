Group CEO Kalpi Prasad

Property backed Fund will finance South East Queensland Developments, with scope to extend into infrastructure, renewable energy and digital infrastructure.

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / --MEDIA RELEASE | | 23 NOVEMBER 2026Renown Group Australia and Northwest Funds launch $550 million Master Investment Fund for“Wholesale Investors”Property backed Fund will finance South East Queensland Developments, with scope to extend into infrastructure, renewable energy and digital infrastructure.ADELAIDE, Renown Group Australia and Northwest Funds have launched the Northwest - Renown Master Investment Fund, a wholesale fund that aims to raise up to $550 million. The fund will initially focus on new housing developments across South East Queensland. Its mandate also allows it to consider opportunities in infrastructure, renewable energy and digital infrastructure, including data centres.The partnership combines Renown's private lending expertise and capital relationships with Northwest's hands-on experience as a Fund Manager specialising in property development. Northwest draws on its experience in bringing residential land estates to market to assess project feasibility and guide the fund's investment decisions, managing civil work construction and bringing new housing estates to market.The fund's initial housing focus comes as South East Queensland faces a housing shortage. The Queensland Government's“Shaping SEQ” regional plan estimates the region will need almost 900,000 additional homes by 2046.“Wholesale investors want private credit that is anchored to real assets and to projects with a clear path to completion. This partnership pairs Northwest's development and delivery capability with Renown's credit and capital relationships, and it gives investors a disciplined way into South-East Queensland while keeping the flexibility to move into infrastructure and digital infrastructure as the right opportunities pass our criteria.” Kalpi Prasad, Founder and Group Chief Executive Officer, Renown Group Australia“South East Queensland has a structural housing shortfall, and its population is still growing. Bringing more residential lots to market takes well-structured capital that matches the needs and timelines of land projects. We designed this fund to provide that capital, backed by a team with deep experience in private and structured credit, real estate and development,” Peter Turnbull, Chief Investment Officer, Northwest FundsWhere the fund can investThe fund can consider opportunities in property development, property ownership, public and private infrastructure, renewable energy and waste-to-energy. Its mandate also extends to financial technology, digital infrastructure including data centres, and other emerging technologies, each subject to the Investment Manager's investment criteria and due diligence.WHY SOUTH EAST QUEENSLAND - The Information Memorandum draws on Queensland Government Statistician's Office (QGSO), UDIA and Cotality data. Queensland's population reached 5.69 million at 30 September 2025, after growing by 97,944 over 2024–25. South-East Queensland is projected to add 2.2 million people by 2046 and to need around 900,000 new homes. UDIA data points to a five-year shortfall of 67,784 homes, with 113,116 dwellings in the pipeline.Northwest Funds is the Investment Manager and will originate and manage the loans. Gondwana Group Limited (AFSL 533317) is the trustee. The fund's property loans will principally be secured by registered first or second-ranking mortgages.Eligible wholesale investors can request the Information Memorandum from Northwest Funds at... or on 1800 879 231. Applications must be made in accordance with the Information Memorandum.END:Notes for editorsRenown Group Australia is an Adelaide-based private lending and financial services group. Its businesses include Renown Lending, which provides non-bank asset-backed and property finance, Renown Mortgages, and Renown Wealth, which offers private credit funds to wholesale investors.Northwest Funds specialises in property-backed funds and has experience across residential development finance, from project assessment to loan management. It is a corporate authorised representative (CAR 001304061) of Gondwana Group Limited.Gondwana Group Limited is an Australian Financial Services Licence holder and Trustee based in Melbourne.Media enquiriesKalpi Prasad -... Ph: 1300 626 771Vanessa Chymiak, Northwest Funds -... Ph: 0422 099 600Important noticeThis release is not an offer of units and is not financial product advice. The offer is available only to wholesale clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth). The fund is an unregistered managed investment scheme. The Information Memorandum is not a Product Disclosure Statement and has not been lodged with ASIC. An investment in the fund is illiquid, carries the risk of loss of principal and is not capital guaranteed. Past performance is not an indicator of future performance. Prospective investors should read the Information Memorandum and Trust Deed in full and obtain independent advice.

Kalpi Prasad

Renown Group Australia

+61408025883 ext.

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Renown Group Australia and Northwest Funds launch $550 million Master Investment Fund for“Wholesale Investors” News Provided By Renown Lending November 25, 2026, 18:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Law



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