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The data-compression company adds a Reg D 506(c) offering while its Reg CF round on Wefunder remains open.

- Andrew Kamal

TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Riemann Computing Inc. has announced a Regulation D, Rule 506(c) offering for accredited investors. It will run during the same time as the company's Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF) campaign on Wefunder. Together, the two offerings let everyday supporters and larger investors back the same mission.

AI and digital infrastructure seem to produce more data every year. Storing and moving that data costs a great deal of money and energy. Riemann Computing is utilizing its patented compression technology to reduce the data that infrastructure must store and move. The company's stated target is up to 90% data reduction, based on its own testing. Commercial results remain to be validated. The company aims to make the networks, data centers, and enterprise systems the modern world depends on leaner, cheaper, and more sustainable.

Founded in 2018 and formerly known as Stark Drones Corporation, Riemann Computing takes its name from the Riemann zeta function and the Riemann Hypothesis. Its work spans data compression, telemetry, compute modules, and decentralized infrastructure. Its OpenPeer AI initiative aims to widen access to AI development beyond the largest technology companies. The company is led by founder Andrew Magdy Kamal, whose background includes technology development for more than 37 different projects and startups.

Compression is a quiet lever. Every byte that doesn't have to travel saves power, bandwidth, and money. Applied across telecom, cloud, and AI workloads, those savings add up. Riemann Computing is pursuing that opportunity.

Reg CF investors can review the Form C, the SAFE, and the risk disclosures on the company's Wefunder page. Accredited investors can request information at

investriemanncomputing. They will then complete separate issuer-led accreditation verification.

This release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities. Any Reg CF investment is made only through Wefunder, subject to its offering terms and investor limits. The Reg D offering is available only to verified accredited investors. Investing in early-stage companies is speculative, and you could lose your entire investment. Forward-looking statements are subject to risk. No returns or cost savings are guaranteed.

Andrew Kamal

Riemann Computing Inc.

+1 248-238-8245

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Riemann Computing Opens Accredited Investor Round Alongside Its Community Crowdfunding Campaign News Provided By Riemann Computing Inc. November 25, 2026, 18:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Technology, Telecommunications, World & Regional



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