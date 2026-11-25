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LIFE Encourages People Everywhere to Share the Blessings of Thanksgiving by Making Room at the Table, And in Their Hearts, For Those in Need

- Alison A. MaleeSOUTHFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Every year on the last Thursday of November, millions of Americans pause from daily routines to gather around tables, reconnect with loved ones, share a special meal, and give thanks for the blessings in their lives.To our friends around the world who may not be familiar with the holiday, Thanksgiving is one of the most cherished traditions in the United States. For many Americans today, it centers on gratitude, family, hospitality, generosity, and sharing.The American Thanksgiving tradition is often traced to a 1621 harvest gathering involving English colonists at Plymouth and members of the Wampanoag people. The history that followed was far more complex and painful for Indigenous peoples, and that history deserves recognition and respect. Over the centuries, however, Thanksgiving became a national holiday and, for many families, an opportunity to pause and reflect on life's blessings.This Thanksgiving, LIFE for Relief and Development (LIFE) congratulates the American people and everyone celebrating this special occasion and extends heartfelt wishes for a peaceful, joyful, and meaningful holiday.But LIFE also believes Thanksgiving can be more than a celebration. It can be an invitation. An invitation to remember someone who is alone. An invitation to feed someone who is hungry. An invitation to welcome a neighbor, comfort a family going through hardship, volunteer in the community, or simply remind another person that they have not been forgotten.While many families will celebrate around tables filled with food, others will face the day without enough to eat, without a secure home, or without loved ones nearby. For those experiencing hardship, a simple act of compassion can become something much greater: a reminder that hope is still alive and that kindness still has a place in the world.Sometimes the smallest gestures create the most lasting memories. Delivering a meal to an elderly neighbor, inviting someone who lives alone to dinner, volunteering at a local shelter, checking on a struggling family, or setting an extra place at the table can transform Thanksgiving from a celebration of gratitude into an expression of it.For more than three decades, LIFE has witnessed this spirit in communities around the world. Through humanitarian relief and development programs, LIFE has seen how a meal can restore dignity, clean water can restore health, education can restore opportunity, and a compassionate hand extended at the right moment can restore hope.Though Thanksgiving is an American holiday, gratitude is universal.Across countries, cultures, languages, and faiths, people understand the importance of appreciating life's blessings and caring for one another. The traditions may be different, and the meals may look different, but the human values represented by gratitude, generosity, hospitality, family, and compassion cross every border.“Thanksgiving reminds us that the greatest blessings are often the ones we share,” said Dr. Hany Saqr, President and CEO of LIFE for Relief and Development (LIFE).“As we give thanks for our families, our homes, our health, and the opportunities before us, let us also remember those who are facing hunger, displacement, loneliness, conflict, or hardship. A meal, a helping hand, or a moment of kindness might seem small, but to someone who is struggling, it can be a reason to believe that tomorrow will be better.”At a time when headlines around the world are too often filled with conflict, disasters, displacement, and division, Thanksgiving offers a simple but powerful reminder: humanity still has much to be grateful for, and even more to give.LIFE encourages everyone celebrating Thanksgiving to widen the circle of gratitude this year. Invite someone who might otherwise be alone. Share a meal with a neighbor. Support a food pantry.Volunteer. Call someone who needs encouragement. Help a family facing difficult circumstances. Teach children that gratitude becomes even more meaningful when it inspires generosity. Because the true measure of abundance is not simply how much we have, but how willing we are to share it.This Thanksgiving, LIFE celebrates America and sends warm wishes to families, communities, volunteers, donors, humanitarian workers, and people of goodwill everywhere.Happy Thanksgiving.May every table be surrounded by love.May every home find reasons to be grateful.May those facing hardship find comfort and opportunity.May the lonely find companionship.May those who are struggling find a helping hand.And may the spirit of Thanksgiving remind all of us that, even in difficult times, kindness gives us reason to hope.As author and poet Alison A. Malee wrote:“Ah, kindness. What a simple way to tell another struggling soul that there is love to be found in the world.”This Thanksgiving, perhaps the greatest gift we can place on the table is not something we serve, but something we share: compassion, dignity, gratitude, and hope.About LIFE for Relief and DevelopmentLIFE for Relief and Development (LIFE) is a global humanitarian relief and development organization dedicated to helping people regardless of race, religion, gender, or cultural background. Through emergency relief, food assistance, clean water initiatives, healthcare, education, orphan support, and sustainable development programs, LIFE works to alleviate suffering and help vulnerable communities build healthier, safer, and more resilient futures.LIFE's Social Media

Hala M Sanyurah

Life for Relief and Development

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LIFE Celebrates the Spirit of Thanksgiving: Gratitude, Compassion and Hope for All News Provided By Life for Relief and Development November 25, 2026, 19:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, World & Regional



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