- Rob Fraser, owner of Care To Stay Home

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- When an aging parent begins needing more help with everyday activities, families often wonder how much care is necessary and where to begin. Care To Stay Home starts with a complimentary in-home assessment that looks at how your parent lives, what challenges they face, and what kind of support would make daily life easier. From there, the care plan can grow from four hours a day to live-in or 24-hour care as needs change.

Why Long-Term Personal Care at Home in Spokane Starts With a Visit, Not a Price List

A phone call can tell you what care costs. It can't show you the rug that catches a walker, the pill bottles on three different counters, or the way your mom tenses up when someone mentions a shower.

During the assessment, the team walks through the routines that make up a day: bathing, dressing, grooming, toileting, getting around the house, meals, and getting to appointments. The plan can start small, with as little as four hours a day, and grow to live-in or 24-hour care as needs change. Caregivers are matched to the person, not just the open shift. And families get one team to call, so sons and daughters can go back to simply being sons and daughters.

Between visits, families can add Care To Stay Home's program, Always There, powered by Sensi. Small audio pods placed in the home listen for changes that can signal trouble, such as shifts in sleep, mood, or daily routines, and alert the care team so the plan can be adjusted early.

Can Someone With Dementia Stay at Home Safely?

Often, yes, with the right plan and the right people. Familiar rooms, familiar routines, and familiar faces do a lot of quiet work for someone living with dementia.

Here's something many families don't know: when a person with dementia refuses a bath, it's rarely stubbornness. It's usually fear. Cold air, a loud fan, an echoing room, or a stranger's hands can feel threatening. Warm the room, slow down, and keep the same caregiver, and "no" often becomes "yes."

Rob Fraser has studied and taught dementia care for decades. He is a certified instructor for the Alzheimer's Association and for the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS), and a dementia practitioner and instructor with the Association of Dementia Practitioners. That training shapes what the assessment looks for, and how caregivers are taught to respond.

What Most Families Don't Know About Long-Term Care Insurance

Many long-term care insurance policies don't start paying simply because someone is getting older. Benefits typically begin when a licensed professional documents that the person needs help with at least two of six daily activities (bathing, dressing, eating, toileting, transferring, and continence) or has a significant cognitive impairment. Many policies also have a waiting period before payments start.

Rob brings more than 30 years of experience billing long-term care insurance. His advice: find the policy and read the benefit trigger before you need it.

That same practical care extends to caregivers. Care To Stay Home recently earned Great Place to Work® Certification.

"I've been working since I was 12, and I learned early how much a good boss changes everything," Fraser said. "Our caregivers should feel proud, safe, and listened to. When they do, families can feel it the minute they walk in the door."

Take the First Step

If a parent's days are getting harder, start with a conversation, not a commitment. Call Care To Stay Home at (888) 801-4609 to schedule a complimentary in-home assessment and learn about care options available throughout the Northwest service area, including Spokane, Spokane Valley, Coeur d'Alene, and surrounding communities.

About Care To Stay Home

Founded in 2008 by Rob and Jayne Fraser, Care To Stay Home provides personalized in-home care throughout Spokane, Spokane Valley, Coeur d'Alene, and surrounding Northwest communities. Its services include personal care, companionship, meal preparation, transportation, assistance with daily activities, respite care, and live-in or 24-hour support. With Rob's experience in long-term care dating back to 1994, the agency is committed to helping individuals remain comfortable and supported in their own homes. Care To Stay Home is licensed, bonded, and insured. Its guiding belief: "We don't have to be the biggest, we do have to be the best."

Rob Fraser

Care To Stay Home

+1 888-801-4609

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Care To Stay Home Highlights Long-Term Senior Care Options in Spokane News Provided By Results Driven Marketing® November 25, 2026, 19:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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