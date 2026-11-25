- Rob Fraser, owner of Care To Stay Home

SPOKANE VALLEY, WA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Care To Stay Home helps seniors stay in the homes they love with a caregiver who lives with them. And the first question in every assessment might surprise you.

The Caregiver Arrives on a Sunday Afternoon with One Suitcase.

By Monday, she knows how her new client takes her coffee, which chair is hers, and that the radio stays on during breakfast. By Wednesday, she's noticed that afternoons are when the dizziness hits, so lunch moves a little earlier. By Friday, the two of them are working the crossword together. That's what live-in senior care in Spokane Valley looks like when it's done right. Not a different stranger every shift, but one person who becomes part of the day.

For a senior who needs help from morning to night but isn't ready to leave home, live-in care makes staying put possible. For the family, it means fewer worried phone calls and more ordinary visits.

Who Offers Live-In Senior Care in Spokane Valley, WA?

Care To Stay Home, a local home care agency founded in 2008, provides live-in senior care from its Spokane Valley office. Caregivers help with bathing, dressing, grooming, toileting, meals, light housekeeping, moving safely around the house, and rides to appointments. Families can also choose 24-hour care, respite care, or just a few hours a day, and change the plan as needs change.

That's the "what." What makes Care To Stay Home different is the "how."

The First Question We Ask Might Surprise You

Most families expect an assessment to be all about their loved one. It is. But Care To Stay Home also asks something many families never think about: where will the caregiver sleep?

Here's why it matters. Live-in care works best when the caregiver has a private room, real time to rest, and planned breaks, with backup caregivers covering days off. A caregiver who feels rested and respected stays longer. And when the same person stays, your loved one doesn't have to keep starting over with strangers.

That thinking comes straight from founder Rob Fraser. He has two goals: keep people in their homes with the best possible care, and give caregivers meaningful work where they feel proud, safe, and listened to. With live-in care, those two goals become one.

How the Right Match Happens

It starts with a complimentary in-home assessment. The team learns how your loved one really lives: when she likes to wake up, what makes her anxious, which routines matter most, and what she still loves to do on her own. Then they match her with a caregiver who fits her personality and routine, not just whoever is available.

Caregivers are hand-selected through a careful screening process. Their training is shaped by Rob's own expertise. He has worked in long-term care since 1994 and has studied and taught dementia care for decades. He is a certified instructor for the Alzheimer's Association, the Association of Dementia Practitioners, and the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS).

The approach is getting noticed. Activated Insights named Care To Stay Home a Best of Home Care Top 100 Leader in Experience for 2025 and 2026, based on ongoing surveys of both clients and caregivers. In other words, both sides of the relationship are saying it works.

"We don't have to be the biggest. We do have to be the best," Fraser said. "To me, the best means the client and the caregiver both want to keep working together."

An Extra Set of Ears, Day and Night

Even the best live-in caregiver needs rest. That's where Care To Stay Home's program, Always There, powered by Sensi, comes in. Small audio devices placed in the home listen for signs of trouble, such as a fall, changes in sleep or mood, memory changes, loneliness, or difficulty with daily activities. When something small changes, the care team is alerted. That means extra support during the caregiver's off hours, and earlier answers for families.

Let's Talk About Home

If your loved one wishes to remain comfortable and independent in the place they call home, Care To Stay Home is here to help. Call (888) 801-4609 to schedule a complimentary in-home assessment and explore care options available throughout the Northwest service area, including Spokane Valley, Spokane, Coeur d'Alene, and nearby communities.

About Care To Stay Home

Founded in 2008 by Rob and Jayne Fraser, Care To Stay Home provides in-home care and support for seniors and families throughout Spokane, Spokane Valley, Coeur d'Alene, and surrounding Northwest communities. The agency offers personalized assistance with daily activities, companionship, meal preparation, transportation, respite care, and live-in or 24-hour care. Its commitment to quality has earned recognition as a Best of Home Care Top 100 Leader in Experience for 2025 and 2026 by Activated Insights. Care To Stay Home is licensed, bonded, and insured, and believes that providing the best possible care matters more than being the biggest agency.

Rob Fraser

Care To Stay Home

+1 888-801-4609

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Care To Stay Home Highlights Live-In Senior Care for Families in Spokane Valley News Provided By Results Driven Marketing® November 25, 2026, 19:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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