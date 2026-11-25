Khalid AlJarwan:“Dubai's ambitious development projects and plans are creating promising opportunities for companies operating in the construction sector.”

Dubai, UAE – Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, highlighted opportunities and prospects for the construction sector during a business briefing held today at its headquarters on the sidelines of Big 5 Global. The event attracted 155 representatives of international companies participating in the exhibition, who gained valuable insights on the latest trends and developments shaping the sector. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The briefing was organised alongside Big 5 Global, the largest event of its kind for the building and construction industry, which is taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre until 26 November. The session highlighted the latest developments in the sector, together with the diverse opportunities Dubai offers businesses and investors.

Khalid AlJarwan, Executive Vice President of Commercial and Corporate Services at Dubai Chambers, said:“Dubai's ambitious development projects and plans are creating promising opportunities for companies operating in the construction sector. We are committed to helping businesses in the industry develop partnerships that support their growth and expansion. Greater integration across the various activities associated with the sector is an important factor in improving the efficiency of the construction ecosystem and meeting growing demand for real estate and infrastructure projects. Expanding cooperation between local and international companies also supports the sharing of expertise and adoption of innovative solutions, strengthening the sector's competitiveness and its ability to meet Dubai's future development needs.”

The briefing highlighted Dubai's competitive advantages and the opportunities available for companies to grow and expand their activities across various sectors. It also showcased Dubai International Chamber's programmes and initiatives to help companies explore business opportunities in international markets and expand their global trade and investment presence, as well as the chamber's efforts to attract foreign direct investment to Dubai.

The event explored key drivers of growth in Dubai's construction and real estate sectors, particularly major projects in infrastructure, transportation, aviation, and real estate development. These projects are creating promising trade and investment opportunities for companies operating in the construction industry and related activities.

The briefing also highlighted emerging trends in innovation and sustainability, including opportunities in sustainable building materials, renewable energy infrastructure, smart construction technologies, and advanced construction solutions.

About Dubai International Chamber:Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of DubaiChambers, was established to promote Dubai as a global business hub, attract multinational companiesand expand the emirate's trade ties with promising markets. The chamber is dedicated to achieving theobjectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to double the size of the emirate'seconomy and establish Dubai among the top three global cities by 2033.