Dubai Business Events builds on industry engagement with participation at global trade show IBTM World 2026 27 stakeholders from across the Dubai business events segment showcased the emirate's capabilities at the trade show, held from 17–19 November Participation at IBTM follows a year of business events accolades for Dubai, including Cvent: Dubai #1 meeting destination in the Middle East and Africa; ICCA: Dubai #1 globally for highest attendee number per association conference; and World MICE Awards 2026: Dubai World Trade Centre named World's Best Convention Centre

Dubai, UAE – November 2026: Dubai Business Events (DBE), the city's official convention bureau and part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), has concluded its participation at IBTM World 2026, held at Fira Barcelona Gran Via in Barcelona, further reinforcing Dubai's position as one of the world's most dynamic business events destinations. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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DBE participated alongside a delegation of 27 industry partners from Dubai, representing hotels, venues and tourism service providers, including Dubai World Trade Centre, Museum of the Future, Atlantis The Palm, Coca-Cola Arena, Queen Elizabeth 2, and Terra at Expo City Dubai. Partners held pre-scheduled appointments with international buyers, while visitors to the Dubai pavilion were treated to a basketball activation on the stand marking the 10th edition of the Dubai Fitness Challenge.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said:“Business events remain a vital driver of tourism and wider economic growth, and at the core of our strategy to further develop the segment is collaborating with our stakeholders across the city and engaging with industry professionals globally. By leveraging platforms such as IBTM World,

we are ensuring Dubai's has once again provided a platform to bring t together the organisers and associations where the world connects, and our conversations in Barcelona showed how firmly Dubai is now part of that decision.

Bringing 27 partners together on one stand reflects the way this city works: government, venues and hospitality partners aligned behind a single goal. Every event we secure feeds into the knowledge, talent and investment that D33 sets out to grow, and that long-term value is what we are offering the global meetings community.”

This year's IBTM theme, 'The Age of Disruption', aligned with Dubai's role in connecting cities, businesses and people, and in bringing global expertise to priority sectors while continually evolving its offerings as a destination. DBE's participation at IBTM followed its presence at other strategic industry events in 2026, including IMEX Frankfurt, the ICCA Middle East Summit in Jordan, IMEX America in Las Vegas, and the ICCA Congress in Panama City, as well as its role as Host Destination Partner for EPEX 2026 in Dubai.

Dubai has continued to gain international recognition as a business events destination this year. Cvent's 2026 rankings named Dubai the #1 meeting destination in the Middle East and Africa, while the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) ranked Dubai #1 globally for highest attendee number per association conference in 2025. At the World MICE Awards 2026, Dubai World Trade Centre was named World's Best Convention Centre, building on Dubai's recognition as the world's leading exhibition destination at the World Travel Awards 2025.

DBE has continued to build its pipeline of events in 2026, for this year and beyond, with wins secured since March including the Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association Forum 2026, with 2,500 delegates, the SPE Annual Technical Conference and Exhibition (ATCE) 2028, expected to attract 8,000 delegates, and the International Child Neurology Congress 2030, with 1,500 delegates.

Dubai's business events calendar maintains pace through to the end of the year. Following GISEC at Dubai Exhibition Centre, and WETEX and the World Green Economy Summit at Dubai World Trade Centre earlier in the autumn, the city will host Big 5 Global at Dubai World Trade Centre, 23-26 November, and GITEX Global at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai, 8-11 December.

Business events continue to play a central role in the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double Dubai's economy and position it among the world's top three urban economies. In 2025, 108 large-scale events at Dubai World Trade Centre generated AED25.03 billion in economic output.

Looking ahead, Dubai is bolstering its readiness for future business events growth. Phase 1 of the Dubai Exhibition Centre expansion at Expo City Dubai is now complete, adding 140,000 square metres of purpose-built event space and further strengthening the emirate's ability to host large-scale, global events.

About Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment:

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is responsible for developing Dubai's retail, gastronomy, family entertainment and event sectors and supporting the positioning of Dubai as a world-class tourism destination and the best place to live, work and visit.

About Dubai Business Events:

Dubai Business Events (DBE), the Official Convention Bureau, aims to further develop and increase Dubai's share of the international business events market in order to grow economic development, jobs and knowledge creation in the emirate. DBE's main goal, as a division of DET, is to establish the Emirate as a premier business event destination by helping organizers of international meetings, incentives, congresses and exhibitions plan and manage every aspect of their event. As a member of Best Cities Global Alliance, DBE aims to deliver the world's best service experience for the meeting industry.