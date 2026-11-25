Switzerland Ramps Up Volume Of Frozen Russian Assets
The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) has updated the volume of frozen Russian assets as of July 1 this year
SECO said on its website that Switzerland has also frozen 14 properties, as well as sports and luxury vehicles, aircraft, artworks, furniture and musical instruments belonging to sanctioned individuals, companies and organisations with links to Russia.More More Finance & Banking How Switzerland's rescue of a Russian bank went spectacularly wrong
This content was published on Nov 12, 2026 A four-year saga of unpaid debts, feuding owners and legal battles.Read more: How Switzerland's rescue of a Russian bank went spectacularly
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