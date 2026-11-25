MENAFN - Swissinfo) Switzerland has frozen CHF8.5 billion of Russian assets, up from CHF7.45 billion at the end of March 2025. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Switzerland ramps up volume of frozen Russian assets This content was published on November 25, 2026 - 09:34 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) has updated the volume of frozen Russian assets as of July 1 this year

SECO said on its website that Switzerland has also frozen 14 properties, as well as sports and luxury vehicles, aircraft, artworks, furniture and musical instruments belonging to sanctioned individuals, companies and organisations with links to Russia.

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