Français fr Randa: un bloc s'est détaché du glacier suspendu du Weisshorn Est Original Read more: Randa: un bloc s'est détaché du glacier suspendu du Weisshor

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The last unstable block on the Weisshorn East hanging glacier in Switzerland has collapsed. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Chunk of Swiss Weisshorn glacier breaks away This content was published on November 25, 2026 - 10:17 1 minute Keystone-SDA

The debris was scattered on the plateau overlooking the Bis Glacier, according to a statement from the local authorities in canton Valais.

The dust cloud that formed following the collapse was visible on the steep slope of the Bis Glacier. The situation is being closely monitored.

The danger posed by the instability of a glacier hanging over Randa, in Upper Valais, has eased somewhat following repeated ice breaks in recent weeks, the local council had reported at the end of October.

More More Glaciers & permafrost Swiss village remains on alert over unstable Weisshorn Glacier

This content was published on Oct 28, 2026 The hanging glacier on the eastern side of the Weisshorn mountain above Randa will continue to be closely monitored due to the potential dangers, authorities said on Tuesday.

Read more: Swiss village remains on alert over unstable Weisshorn Gl