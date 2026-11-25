Français fr Atlantique: une ONG suisse repère des bateaux de migrants du ciel Original Read more: Atlantique: une ONG suisse repère des bateaux de migrants du

MENAFN - Swissinfo) During an aerial surveillance flight, the Swiss NGO Humanitarian Pilots Initiative (HPI) spotted five boats carrying migrants in the Atlantic, the foundation said on Wednesday. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss NGO spots migrant boats in Atlantic This content was published on November 25, 2026 - 11:24 1 minute Keystone-SDA

On one of them, passengers were trying to bail out the water that had seeped on board.

The boats were spotted on the Atlantic route between West Africa and the Canary Islands. On some of them, people were crammed together and several were forced to stand, HPI states in its press release.

More than 11,000 people reached the Canary Islands via the Atlantic during the first half of November. This increases the risk of boats getting into distress. Since the start of the year, more than 850 people have drowned on this route, the NGO points out.

Since 2016, the organisation has been carrying out regular search flights over the central Mediterranean to locate boats in distress and alert rescue organisations.

HPI has now extended its operations to the Atlantic route, where civilian search and rescue capabilities remain very limited, the organisation states.

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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