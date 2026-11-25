Exports are growing strongly, but the lack of orders remains the companies' biggest concern.

The business climate index published by the industry association Swissmechanic rose to minus five points in October, reaching its highest level in three years.

In July, it had stood at minus 20, and at the start of the year at minus 30 points, according to the economic barometer published on Wednesday by Swissmechanic and BAK Economics.

Despite this improvement, however, 53% of the companies surveyed still rate their business situation as unfavourable. For 55% of firms, a lack of orders is one of the biggest challenges – four percentage points more than in July.

By contrast, the shortage of skilled workers (27%) and exchange rates (26%) have become somewhat less pressing.

“In our view, we have hit rock bottom,” Swissmechanic director Erich Sannemann is quoted as saying in the press release. How quickly things will now improve depends on whether the order situation improves across the board.

Exports from the Swiss mechanical, electrical and metalworking industry (MEM) rose by 8.5% in the third quarter compared with the same period last year. This is the strongest growth since mid-2022 and the fifth consecutive quarter of growth.

Just under half of this growth was attributable to mechanical engineering and other vehicle manufacturing, which includes rail and aircraft, for example.

Among the SMEs surveyed, 37% reported higher order intake and 40% reported rising turnover. At 86%, production capacity utilisation exceeded the long-term average for the first time since the end of 2023.

Short-time working is also on the decline: just under 8% of firms are now making use of it, down from 21% a year ago. Margins, however, remain under pressure. Around a third of companies recorded a decline in their operating margin in the third quarter.

For the final quarter, 28% of companies expect incoming orders to rise and 33% anticipate higher turnover. Caution continues to prevail when it comes to staffing. Some 72% of firms intend to keep their workforce levels constant, 15% plan to cut jobs and 12% intend to create new ones.

Meanwhile, Swiss industrial firms are increasingly feeling the heat from Chinese competitors. Just over half of the companies surveyed see their lead in quality or innovation over Chinese suppliers dwindling.

Just under half also report price pressure in areas where Chinese competitors are already technologically on a par or superior.

More than two-thirds of the companies affected by competitive pressure from China are therefore focusing on quality, service and expertise to set themselves apart from the competition. Just under a third are investing more heavily in research and development.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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