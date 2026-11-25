Français fr Ballenberg décroche le tout premier Prix suisse des musées à Berne Original Read more: Ballenberg décroche le tout premier Prix suisse des musées à

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Ballenberg Swiss Open-Air Museum has won the first Swiss Museum Prize, awarded by the Swiss Museum Passport. The Museum of Communication in and Barryland complete the podium. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Ballenberg wins inaugural Swiss Museum Prize This content was published on November 25, 2026 - 12:57 1 minute Keystone-SDA

“At Ballenberg, visitors of all ages can experience history first-hand,” said David Vuillaume, secretary-general of Swiss Heritage. He praised the museum's craft demonstrations, interactive tours and augmented reality experiences.

“This is a wonderful honour for our museum,” said Peter Flück, chair of the Ballenberg Swiss Open-Air Museum Foundation.

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This content was published on May 23, 2018 A peak inside the rural buildings of the Ballenberg open-air museum offers a rare view of life in Switzerland in previous centuries.

Read more: Frugal lifestyles on display in Swiss open-air m