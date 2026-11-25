Ballenberg Wins Inaugural Swiss Museum Prize
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Ballenberg décroche le tout premier Prix suisse des musées à Berne
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“At Ballenberg, visitors of all ages can experience history first-hand,” said David Vuillaume, secretary-general of Swiss Heritage. He praised the museum's craft demonstrations, interactive tours and augmented reality experiences.
“This is a wonderful honour for our museum,” said Peter Flück, chair of the Ballenberg Swiss Open-Air Museum Foundation.More More Frugal lifestyles on display in Swiss open-air museum
This content was published on May 23, 2018 A peak inside the rural buildings of the Ballenberg open-air museum offers a rare view of life in Switzerland in previous centuries.Read more: Frugal lifestyles on display in Swiss open-air m
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