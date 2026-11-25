Italiano it Anthropic sbarca a Zurigo, uffici da 2500 metri quadrati in centro Original Read more: Anthropic sbarca a Zurigo, uffici da 2500 metri quadrati in c

MENAFN - Swissinfo) United States artificial intelligence company Anthropic is reportedly expanding its presence in Zurich with new offices in the heart of the city. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: US AI giant Anthropic expands Zurich footprint after IPO This content was published on November 25, 2026 - 14:51 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

According to a report in today's Tages-Anzeiger, based on sources deemed reliable by the newspaper, the company is said to have leased around 2,500 square metres in the former Fraumünster post office building, in a prime location along the river Limmat.

The premises are said to be capable of accommodating around 150 workstations. According to estimates by the Zurich-based newspaper, the rent could cost the company around CHF2 million a year.

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