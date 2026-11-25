US AI Giant Anthropic Expands Zurich Footprint After IPO
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Anthropic sbarca a Zurigo, uffici da 2500 metri quadrati in centro
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Read more: Anthropic sbarca a Zurigo, uffici da 2500 metri quadrati in c
According to a report in today's Tages-Anzeiger, based on sources deemed reliable by the newspaper, the company is said to have leased around 2,500 square metres in the former Fraumünster post office building, in a prime location along the river Limmat.
The premises are said to be capable of accommodating around 150 workstations. According to estimates by the Zurich-based newspaper, the rent could cost the company around CHF2 million a year.More More How US heavyweights can help grow the Swiss AI sector
This content was published on Dec 10, 2024 The arrival of AI firms, OpenAI and Anthropic, raises hopes that Switzerland has the firepower to forge a prominent role in the industry.Read more: How US heavyweights can help grow the Swiss AI s
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