Deutsch de EU-Parlament stimmt dem Vertragspaket Schweiz-EU zu Original Read more: EU-Parlament stimmt dem Vertragspaket Schweiz-

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The European parliament has approved a package of treaties with Switzerland, with 584 votes in favour, 13 against and 60 abstentions. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: EU parliament approves Swiss treaty package This content was published on November 25, 2026 - 15:21 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

The bilateral agreements were aimed at making everyday life easier for people – in particular for cross-border commuters – in Switzerland and the European Union, said French MEP Christophe Grudler.

The EU builds bridges and is a reliable partner, said Grudler.“The ball is now in Switzerland's court,” he added.

The matter was dealt with in Strasbourg without debate. Parliamentarians voted 554 to 22, with 79 abstentions, in favour of an accompanying report outlining the current bilateral relationship between Switzerland and the EU.

More More Foreign Affairs How a 2028 vote could change the fate of the Swiss-EU treaty package

This content was published on Nov 25, 2026 The new Swiss-EU treaty package will not be put to a referendum before 2028. But timing may be less important than two other factors.

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