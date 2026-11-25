Swiss Government Discusses Threat Of US Tariffs
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Zollandrohung aus den USA war Thema im Bundesrat
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Read more: Zollandrohung aus den USA war Thema im Bund
Switzerland has not yet received any official information from the US. According to the Reuters news agency, the US plans to propose tariffs against 14 major trading partners to combat what it describes as“structural overcapacity in industry”.
Switzerland is said to be among those affected, alongside the EU and China.
Tariffs of up to 15% are reportedly on the table for Switzerland and the European Union, while the highest surcharge of 20% is envisaged for China.More More Global trade Washington announces fresh Swiss tariffs of up to 15%
This content was published on Nov 25, 2026 The US plans fresh tariffs on 14 economies due to what it calls“unreasonable” policies that lead to excess production.Read more: Washington announces fresh Swiss tariffs of up t
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