Deutsch de Bundesrat will Gegenvorschlag zu Konzernverantwortungsinitiative Original Read more: Bundesrat will Gegenvorschlag zu Konzernverantwortungsiniti

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Swiss government set out its indirect counter-proposal to a second popular initiative that calls on companies to respect human rights and protect the environment. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss government issues 'responsible business' counter-proposal This content was published on November 25, 2026 - 16:48 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

The government set out its proposals in more detail and adopted its message to parliament.

Justice minister Beat Jans presented the draft of the new Federal Act on Sustainable Corporate Governance in Bern on Wednesday. It is intended to ensure respect for human rights and promote environmental protection.

At the same time, Swiss companies must remain competitive both at home and abroad.

The government is sticking to the proposals set out in the consultation draft. But it intends to make the due diligence obligations even more risk-based and thus more targeted.

The Federal Council also intends to clarify issues relating to liability law. It wishes to explicitly exclude strict liability, under which corporations are liable, under certain conditions, for business partners who are bound by their instructions and carry out contracts on their behalf.

Instead of such 'principal liability', it intends to expressly enshrine fault-based liability in the law, in accordance with Swiss legislation.

“The burden of proof lies with the affected person. If they can prove in court that a company is responsible for damage due to a culpable breach of its duty of care, the company must compensate for the damage incurred,” a press release stated. In this respect, too, the draft is modelled on similar provisions in the European Union.

At the same time, the Federal Council has reduced the potential sanctions for breaches of due diligence obligations compared with the consultation draft.

Compliance with these obligations is to be monitored by the Federal Audit Oversight Authority – and not by a new body to be established, as called for by the initiative.

The new due diligence obligations are to apply to companies with more than 5,000 full-time equivalent positions and a global turnover exceeding CHF1.5 billion. According to the Federal Council, this would affect around 30 to a maximum of 60 large Swiss corporations.

Meanwhile, the obligation to produce annual sustainability reports will be aligned with the relaxed EU requirements. It will apply to companies with 1,000 or more full-time equivalent positions and a turnover of CHF450 million. This will halve the number of companies required to report to around 110.

More More Swiss Politics Swiss government issues counter-proposal to responsible business initiative

This content was published on Apr 2, 2026 The Swiss Federal Council has opened a consultation on a counter-proposal to a popular initiative that calls on companies to respect human rights and protect the environment.

Read more: Swiss government issues counter-proposal to responsible business initi