MENAFN - Swissinfo) Welcome to our press review of events in the United States. Every Wednesday we look at how the Swiss media have reported and reacted to three major stories in the US – in politics, finance and science. This content was published on November 25, 2026 - 17:00 8 minutes

I write articles on the Swiss Abroad and“Swiss Oddities” as well as weekly briefings and press reviews. I also translate, edit and sub-edit articles for the English department and do voiceover work for videos. Born in London, I have a degree in German/Linguistics and was a journalist at The Independent before moving to Bern in 2005. I speak all three official Swiss languages and enjoy travelling the country and practising them, above all in pubs, restaurants and gelaterias.

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It must be nice to be“too big to fire”. Or maybe not: the pressure is probably unimaginable. But Jensen Huang, Nvidia's shareholders, the AI community in general and US President Donald Trump all seemed a lot happier this week than last. What did the Swiss make of it all?

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On Monday Jensen Huang was reinstated as CEO of California-based tech company Nvidia under pressure from Donald Trump. The Swiss media were generally critical of the news, which came 11 days after Huang resigned over revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy.

“The US is the land of second chances,” declared the Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ).“The idea of allowing someone who has fallen as far as Huang to return to the top would be almost unthinkable anywhere else. The fact that failed managers are less heavily stigmatised in America is a strength – but only if the person who has stumbled also learns the right lessons from their mistakes. Whether Huang, who faced hardly any opposition at Nvidia for years, will be capable of such a self-critical fresh start remains to be seen. In any case, even America is unlikely to grant him a third chance.”

What could the lessons be for Huang? According to the NZZ, problems at Nvidia range from a“highly toxic management culture to profound shortcomings in corporate governance”. The returning CEO must begin by relinquishing some of his power, the Zurich paper said.“For decades, all the reins were held by Huang as the sole ruler, with over 50 people reporting directly to him. But when everything depends on one person, the company is always just a heartbeat away from collapse.”

Swiss public broadcaster RTS agreed.“In the short term, this return may be good news. But it highlights just how much Nvidia depends on one man – both in terms of the technology it develops and the network and connections that Jensen Huang has built up around Nvidia,” it wrote.“It's not for nothing that Nvidia is referred to as the 'bank of artificial intelligence': the entire ecosystem revolves around this company, which has grown to colossal proportions, and above all around its boss, the mastermind behind these 'deals'.”

RTS said the analogy could be extended to the major banks, which are said to be too big to fail.“Nvidia, without its iconic CEO, doesn't seem capable of functioning. Without him, the entire tech sector wobbles, regardless of ethical considerations. In the long run, that's hardly reassuring.”

Media sources Coverage of the return of Jensen Huang in the NZZExternal link (German, paywall), BlickExternal link (German), SRFExternal link (German) and RTSExternal link (French)

Humbug! Following Kim Kardashian's disastrous Advent calendar, Le Temps looks at how celebrities are selling out the spirit of Christmas.

Earlier this month Kim Kardashian, an American media personality and entrepreneur, came under fire for marketing, via her clothing brand Skims, a calendar“filled with worthless trinkets”, Le Temps wrote on Saturday, noting that the festive season is a“fantastic marketing playground” for celebrities.

“It's as if Kim Kardashian had rummaged through the cushions of your sofa, wrapped up whatever she found, and then charged you $148 (CHF124) for it,” the Geneva newspaper said. It explained that the 12 compartments of the Skims Advent calendar – Kardashian's clothing and lingerie brand – contain hair ties, three key rings, a pocket mirror and bra straps.

Facing increasing ire and mockery on social media, Skims apologised, withdrew the product from sale and promised to refund disgruntled customers. Kardashian, Le Temps noted, has opted for“silence and selfies in the Philippines”.

“Celebrities would sell us God Himself without a second thought, but Christmas seems to supercharge their commercial zeal,” it said.“Like devoted Magi of capitalism, they are determined to find their way under as many Christmas trees as possible. Capitalising on their popularity and your nostalgia for childhood, they peddle useless and/or absurdly overpriced trinkets in festive packaging. Even more than T-shirts and perfumes, the Advent calendar is the perfect marketing trap: you don't know what you're buying, only who's selling it to you. The value isn't real, but symbolic.”

Le Temps also pointed to Meghan Markle, whose Advent calendar contains 24 small artisanal chocolates for the“modest sum” of $148.“The promise here is simple: a bite of glamour, a taste of the dream.”

A healthy dose of scepticism is in order, Le Temps concluded – it's up to consumers not to be taken for a ride.“Once the magic wears off, all that's left is to admire the inventiveness of the celebrity merchandise.”

Media sources Kim Kardashian's disastrous Advent calendarExternal link – Le Temps (French, paywall)

Trump fiction is apparently a thing: books of various genres in which the US president is the (anti)hero. A professor of literature tells Swiss public broadcaster SRF what this reveals about Trump and the MAGA movement.

“Literary studies isn't a spa resort,” Philipp Schweighauser told SRF on Tuesday.“It also deals with difficult subjects. I also teach courses on Indigenous and African-American literature – where you delve into the dark depths of history. Trump should be studied because he's an important cultural phenomenon.”

Asked what literature can tell us about Trump that political scientists and journalists cannot, Schweighauser, who is researching Trump fiction in a seminar at the University of Basel, points out that Trump fiction is often satire.“Through its exaggerations, it lays bare Trump's self-promotion. Take, for example, the novel Trump Sky Alpha by American author Mark Doten. In it, a group of hackers paralyses the internet for a few days. In response, Trump reacts blindly: he orders a nuclear first strike and kills 90% of the world's population. After the nuclear apocalypse, Trump is highly satisfied with his 'magnificent' response,” he said.

“The novel unmasks Trump's language: he relies on exaggerations while speaking in simple terms. At the same time, he tries to come across as worldly. Against the backdrop of the apocalypse, this creates a mix of the comical and the disturbing. Another scathing satire on Trump is the novel Make Russia Great Again by New Yorker Christopher Buckley.”

However, Trump fiction is not exclusively satirical.“Take Mike Stone's novel New America: The First Novel of the Alt-Right!. It is deeply anti-Semitic, racist and sexist. It aims, for instance, to show how white people are affected by African-American violence. Black people are portrayed using the worst possible stereotypes.”

As for who reads books like this, Schweighauser says it's“die-hard supporters of the MAGA movement”, explaining that books like Stone's are self-published or released by tiny publishers catering to a far-right readership.

So if future historians want to understand the US under Trump, where are they more likely to find answers – in historical sources or in Trump fiction?“They will need both,” Schweighauser insists.“Traditional historical sources offer close proximity to the facts. Fiction allows us to immerse ourselves in the subjective experience of an era and in the inner worlds of the characters.”

Media sources The Trump fiction phenomenonExternal link – SRF (German)

The next edition of 'Swiss views of US news' will be published on Wednesday, December 2. See you then!

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