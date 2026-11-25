Deutsch de EU verhängt Kartellbussen gegen Givaudan und Firmenich Original Read more: EU verhängt Kartellbussen gegen Givaudan und Firm

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The European Commission has imposed fines totalling €471.9 million on the world's three largest fragrance manufacturers for cartel offences. A penalty of €252.4 million has been imposed on Swiss firm Givaudan and €137.7 million on Firmenich. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: EU hits Swiss firms with 'fragrance cartel' fines This content was published on November 25, 2026 - 17:17 1 minute Keystone-SDA

The United States competitor International Flavours & Fragrances (IFF) must pay a fine of €81.9 million, the European Commission announced on Wednesday.

Between March 2019 and March 2023, the three companies exchanged competition-relevant information about their business relationships with the consumer goods group Unilever.

This included, amongst other things, price increases and negotiation strategies. Givaudan and IFF also exchanged information about their other fragrance businesses.

All three companies admitted their involvement in the cartel and reached a settlement with the European Commission. The fines were reduced due to their cooperation with the competition authorities.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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