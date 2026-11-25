EU Hits Swiss Firms With 'Fragrance Cartel' Fines
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EU verhängt Kartellbussen gegen Givaudan und Firmenich
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Read more: EU verhängt Kartellbussen gegen Givaudan und Firm
The United States competitor International Flavours & Fragrances (IFF) must pay a fine of €81.9 million, the European Commission announced on Wednesday.
Between March 2019 and March 2023, the three companies exchanged competition-relevant information about their business relationships with the consumer goods group Unilever.
This included, amongst other things, price increases and negotiation strategies. Givaudan and IFF also exchanged information about their other fragrance businesses.
All three companies admitted their involvement in the cartel and reached a settlement with the European Commission. The fines were reduced due to their cooperation with the competition authorities.
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