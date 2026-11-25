Deutsch de Hacker greifen bei Ochsner Sport auf Kundendaten zu Original Read more: Hacker greifen bei Ochsner Sport auf Kundendat

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Hackers have gained access to customer data relating to purchases made via the online shop of the sports retailer Ochsner Sport. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Hackers gain access to customer data Swiss sport retailer This content was published on November 25, 2026 - 17:23 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The data affected included names, addresses and invoices, according to a customer notice issued by the company on Wednesday.

The company said that email addresses, telephone numbers and details of the chosen payment method – such as credit card or Twint – were also affected by the incident.

However, according to the company, passwords and login details for customer accounts, as well as payment details, remained unaffected. There is reportedly no evidence of any misuse of the data to date.

Ochsner Sport states that it blocked the unauthorised access and patched the exploited vulnerability. The company informed the relevant authorities and filed a criminal complaint. The retailer is investigating the incident in collaboration with external security experts.

Ochsner Sport responded immediately upon discovering the incident and took action, the company stated in response to an enquiry. The investigation has begun and measures to contain the incident have been taken, which includes blocking the access route.

Measures are also being implemented to permanently strengthen the protection of the systems and customer data.

Ochsner Sport described the scope of the incident as limited. The statement does not specify how many customers are affected or when the incident occurred.

The sports retailer has urged any customers who may be affected to exercise caution. Unknown individuals may pose as Ochsner Sport via email, letter or telephone, quoting genuine details relating to orders.

Customers should therefore carefully check any unexpected messages and payment requests, and be on the lookout for possible attempts at data theft and identity fraud.

A similar incident recently came to light at the German online shop of the footwear and sports equipment retailer Deichmann. According to media reports, unauthorised individuals gained access to customer data there as well.

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