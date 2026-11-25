Français fr Des droits de douane jusqu'à 15% pour la Suisse, annonce Washington Original Read more: Des droits de douane jusqu'à 15% pour la Suisse, annonce Washi

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The US Trade Representative has threatened new tariffs of up to 15% on imports from Switzerland. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Washington announces fresh Swiss tariffs of up to 15% This content was published on November 25, 2026 - 17:51 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

These apply after deduction of most-favoured-nation rates and existing tariffs under Section 301 of the US Trade Act. Exceptions will apply to certain goods.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer has found that the policies and practices of 14 economies including Switzerland, relating to“structural overcapacity and overproduction in the manufacturing sector”, are“unreasonable”.

They“burden or restrict” US commerce and are thus actionable under Section 301, according to a statement External link on Wednesday by the Office of the US Trade Representative.

Among Switzerland's“unreasonable acts, policies, and practices” are, in particular,“suppressing the appreciation of its currency below the level that would otherwise prevail under market conditions”, Greer's office stated.

It cited various grounds for the new duties including support for the pharmaceutical sector through“extensive public investment and fiscal incentives”, the reduction of a major production cost (electricity) for steel producers, and the failure to take account of global excess capacity and overproduction.

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