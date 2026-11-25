Brazil-Arab Gallery #76
(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) Brazilian singer-songwriter Sophia Chablau performed in Lebanon last week. The show, Mish Min Hon / Not from Here, was held at the Metro Al Madina cultural center (pictured above) in the Lebanese capital and organized by the Embassy of Brazil in Beirut and the Guimarães Rosa Institute in Beirut. According to the embassy and the institute, Sophia Chablau drew on her Lebanese roots and her fascination with the country's music to develop the original project. She performed alongside Lebanese musicians Antonio Hajj, Pascal Semerdjian and Sandy Chamoun, revisiting her compositions in a musical dialogue spanning MPB, jazz, rock and experimental music. Sophia Chablau's trip to Lebanon was part of a larger project with the embassy and IGR that also included a workshop and the recording of audiovisual material at the Rachid Karami International Fair in Tripoli.
Translated by Guilherme MirandaSupplied
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