MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Luís - Brazil's Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock launched the National Plan for Women in Agribusiness (PNMA) to expand women's productive leadership in Brazil's agribusiness sector. According to information released by the ministry on Tuesday (24), the initiative will establish strategic priorities, governance mechanisms and channels for women working in rural areas to participate.

Women run 946,075 of Brazil's roughly 5.07 million agricultural establishments, accounting for 19% of the total, according to ministry data based on the Agricultural Census conducted by the government statistics agency IBGE.

The plan has seven strategic priorities: Production, Credit and Assets; Information, Technology, Innovation, Technical Assistance and Rural Extension; Entrepreneurship, Value Addition, Cooperatives and Market Access; Leadership, Representation and Succession; Dialogue, Coordination and Social Participation; Quality of Life and Staying in Rural Areas; and Recognition and Cultural Transformation.

Implementation of the PNMA will be overseen by a permanent Management Committee responsible for coordinating, aligning, monitoring and evaluating the execution of the plan's actions, tracking results and proposing updates to its guidelines and priorities when necessary. Agriculture Minister André de Paula said that the next administration of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will place special emphasis on women.

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Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Igor Stevanovic/Science Photo Library/AFP

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