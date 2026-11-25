Brazil: National Plan Boosts Women In Agribusiness
Women run 946,075 of Brazil's roughly 5.07 million agricultural establishments, accounting for 19% of the total, according to ministry data based on the Agricultural Census conducted by the government statistics agency IBGE.
The plan has seven strategic priorities: Production, Credit and Assets; Information, Technology, Innovation, Technical Assistance and Rural Extension; Entrepreneurship, Value Addition, Cooperatives and Market Access; Leadership, Representation and Succession; Dialogue, Coordination and Social Participation; Quality of Life and Staying in Rural Areas; and Recognition and Cultural Transformation.
Implementation of the PNMA will be overseen by a permanent Management Committee responsible for coordinating, aligning, monitoring and evaluating the execution of the plan's actions, tracking results and proposing updates to its guidelines and priorities when necessary. Agriculture Minister André de Paula said that the next administration of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will place special emphasis on women.
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Translated by Guilherme MirandaIgor Stevanovic/Science Photo Library/AFP
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