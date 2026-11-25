MENAFN - KNN India)India's economic activity growth reached a four-year high of 9 percent year-on-year in October, driven by strong industrial activity and a delayed festive season, although rural demand remained weak and inflationary pressures increased, according to a report by Jefferies.

The Jefferies Economic Indicator (JEI), which tracks 35 monthly indicators, improved by 2.2 percentage points month-on-month in October. "The improvement was broad-based, with several industrial and movement indicators at multiyear highs," the report said.

However, Jefferies cautioned that the delayed festive season and shifting of Diwali-related shutdowns to November had boosted October activity, potentially leading to some moderation in November, as per ANI.

Industrial Activity and Consumption Trends

Electricity demand grew 22 percent year-on-year in October, its highest growth in 15 years, excluding the post-Covid surge in April 2021.

Diesel demand increased 12 percent, a three-and-a-half-year high, while port traffic growth reached 19 percent, its highest in three years.

Festive consumption remained mixed. UPI transaction values increased around 18 percent year-on-year, indicating resilient spending.

However, two-wheeler retail sales grew only 4 percent, while passenger vehicle sales declined 7 percent. Jefferies also noted that smartphone sales faced volume pressure due to sharp price increases.

Rural Demand Remains Weak

Rural demand indicators remained subdued following a weak monsoon. Demand for work under the employment guarantee scheme increased around 82 percent year-on-year.

"Rural wage growth of 3.3 percent YoY in Sep '26 is close to a 5-year low, amid rising rural inflation affecting real wages," the report noted.

Meanwhile, capital expenditure indicators remained strong, with cement production growing 15 percent and steel consumption rising 7 percent in October.

Inflation and Banking Liquidity Under Pressure

Bank credit growth reached a nearly 12-year high of 19.5 percent, while deposit growth moderated to 17 percent.

Wholesale inflation remained near a four-year high at 12.2 percent, while retail inflation reached a two-year high of 6.1 percent.

Banking system liquidity also moved into a deficit of Rs 10,000 crore, compared with an average surplus of Rs 2.4 lakh crore in October, following the Reserve Bank of India's shift towards a 'calibrated tightening' stance.

(KNN Bureau)