MENAFN - KNN India)The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) should consider a 25 basis points (bps) rate hike in its December monetary policy instead of an aggressive 50 bps increase, as a larger move could trigger capital outflows, currency instability and concerns over economic growth, according to a State Bank of India (SBI) report.

A 25 bps increase should be sufficient given the current inflation trajectory, while the central bank must remain mindful of financial stability amid global market uncertainty and movements in the Indian rupee, ANI reported, citing the report.

The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is scheduled to meet from December 2-4, with the policy decision due on December 4.

Global Financial Stress and Market Uncertainty

Highlighting risks in the global economy, the report pointed to growing stress in the US housing market, where rising household debt and borrowing costs are putting pressure on consumers.

US mortgage debt has reached USD 13.3 trillion, while consumer credit interest rates remain elevated at 11.9 per cent. The pending Home Sales Index fell to a record low of 63 at the end of October, while existing home sales declined to 3.75 million, their lowest level since August 2010.

The report said homeowners who secured mortgages at historically low rates in 2020-21 were reluctant to sell and take on loans at higher rates. This mortgage rate lock-in effect has restricted housing supply and kept property prices elevated despite weak transactions.

Reflecting uncertainty among investors, gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded net inflows of USD 706 million in the first half of November, reversing net outflows of USD 657 million in October.

SBI also noted that gold and silver prices have historically experienced initial declines during periods of financial stress before recovering sharply, even as equity markets remained under pressure.

AI Investment and Historical Market Corrections

The report said market corrections could occur even as major technological innovations continue to develop. Citing Britain's railway expansion in the 1840s, it noted that railway share prices fell 57.5 per cent between August 1845 and April 1850 despite the development of a new transport system.

It argued that artificial intelligence represents a fundamental shift in the cost of cognitive work, but its economic benefits are likely to emerge unevenly.

Against this backdrop, SBI said the RBI should balance inflation management with financial stability and economic growth, rather than opt for a steep rate increase amid heightened global uncertainty.

(KNN Bureau)

