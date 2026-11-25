MENAFN - KNN India)The government plans to expand support for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in finance, technology, marketing and skilling to help them scale up, adopt advanced technologies and improve competitiveness, MSME Ministry Secretary Bharat Khera said.

Addressing the FICCI-CMSME Annual Summit 2026, Khera noted that programmes promoting green and energy-efficient technologies would be expanded over the next couple of years following a positive response to pilot initiatives.

He said the government plans to scale up the Green Investment and Financing for Transformation (GIFT) and Promoting Innovations in Circular Economy (SPICE) programmes, which support energy-efficient technology adoption and circular economy initiatives, respectively, ANI reported.

Under GIFT, around 900 green and energy-efficient technologies have been identified for enterprise upgrades, with interest subvention available for adoption.

Businesses should view sustainability as a market opportunity rather than merely a compliance requirement, as sustainable products could command greater value alongside cost competitiveness and quality, the secretary added.

Expanding Equity and Technology Access

Highlighting equity support, Khera said the Self-Reliant India Fund, launched with a government contribution of Rs 10,000 crore, had leveraged Rs 48,000 crore from private venture capital funds. An additional Rs 2,000 crore has been provided for micro enterprises, while a Rs 10,000 crore SME Growth Fund has also been rolled out.

He noted that technology centres and common facility centres were helping MSMEs access advanced manufacturing technologies, robotics, the Internet of Things and Industry 4.0 practices.

Push for Cash Flow-Based Lending

The secretary said outstanding credit to MSMEs had quadrupled from Rs 10 lakh crore in 2014 to around Rs 40 lakh crore currently. However, he urged banks to adopt cash-flow-based lending, particularly for first-time borrowers without established credit histories.

He added that lending assessments should consider enterprises' cash flows rather than rely only on financial statements and past credit records.

Khera also identified opportunities for MSMEs in defence, electronics, semiconductor manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, textiles and engineering. He urged larger companies to treat smaller enterprises as co-development partners rather than merely vendors and support them in meeting quality standards.

(KNN Bureau)

