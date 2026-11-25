MENAFN - KNN India)The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet on Monday approved around Rs 7,000 crore for development, infrastructure expansion and public welfare initiatives, including measures to promote milk production and strengthen cooperative banks.

The decisions were taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Speaking to reporters, Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Chaitanya Kashyap said,“The cabinet approved the implementation of the Gopal-Krishna Gram Puraskar Yojana to promote milk production and improved indigenous cattle breeding in the state. It approved Rs 325 crore as share capital assistance to improve the financial position of nine weak District Cooperative Central Banks,” PTI reported.

The Cabinet further approved a one-year extension of the due election period for multipurpose Primary Agricultural Credit Cooperative Societies, he added.

Infrastructure and Other Development Projects

The Cabinet approved Rs 193.72 crore for electrification of more than 46,000 unelectrified households and 54 government and public institutions across 1,834 settlements in the first phase of the Centre's Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), Kashyap noted.

He also highlighted the approval of Madhya Pradesh State Mineral Corporation Limited as the implementing agency for the Mineral Exploration Policy.

“The cabinet approved Rs 2,278.99 crore for the 16th Finance Commission period, from 2026-27 to 2030-31, for the construction of 'Advaita Lok' at Ekatma Dham in Omkareshwar under the establishment of Vedanta Peeth,” Kashyap said, as quoted by PTI.

Additionally, Rs 3,059.7 crore was sanctioned for continuing 23 General Administration Department schemes and Rs 1,165 crore for the Chief Minister's Discretionary Grant scheme during the 16th Finance Commission period, he added.

(KNN Bureau)

