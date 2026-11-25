MENAFN - KNN India)The Indian Construction Equipment Manufacturers' Association (ICEMA) has urged the government to review the 12 percent safeguard duty imposed on select steel products, warning that it could increase input costs, disrupt supply chains and affect the industry's competitiveness.

In a statement, ICEMA said steel was the most critical raw material for construction equipment manufacturing, particularly specialised high-tensile and performance-grade steel, which is not currently produced in India in sufficient volumes or specifications, as per the report by PTI.

"As these materials are largely imported, the imposition of the safeguard duty immediately compromises manufacturers' ability to source essential inputs, threatening both production continuity and the timely delivery of equipment," the association said.

The government on Monday imposed a provisional 12 percent safeguard duty for 200 days on five categories of steel products, including hot-rolled coils, sheets and plates, following a recommendation by the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR).

Steel Costs and Export Competitiveness

ICEMA said steel prices had already increased by approximately Rs 10,000 per tonne during the safeguard duty investigation, putting pressure on manufacturers' margins.

The newly imposed duty is expected to raise input costs further and may force construction equipment manufacturers to increase prices, affecting infrastructure project costs.

The association urged the government to consider mitigation measures for downstream industries.

"A well-balanced, data-driven policy that supports both domestic steelmakers and vital sectors like construction equipment manufacturing is essential to protect India's infrastructure ambitions and global competitiveness," ICEMA said.

It also warned that higher input costs could weaken India's position in the global construction equipment market, particularly as international buyers explore alternatives to China under the 'China Plus One' sourcing strategy.

ICEMA said rising costs and reduced sourcing flexibility could affect Indian manufacturers' ability to expand their global market share and support the country's ambition to become a global manufacturing hub.

(KNN Bureau)