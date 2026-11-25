MENAFN - KNN India)India is looking to expand its free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations with markets in Africa and Latin America while strengthening support for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to achieve its export targets, Bipin Menon, Additional Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), said.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the FICCI CMSME Annual Summit 2026, Menon said India was exploring trade opportunities in regions that have not traditionally been part of its FTA framework.

“I think we're trying to look across the geographies now because they're even starting negotiations with some African countries,” Menon said, citing the Southern African Customs Union (SACU) agreement as an example.

“They're looking at Latin America in a big way. So I think these two major geographies which have not been part of our normal FTA stories are also opening up,” he added.

He said these markets also view India as an important destination for their products, indicating scope for expanding bilateral trade.

On MSME exports, Menon said government support was focused on helping smaller enterprises identify international buyers and suitable products, while addressing non-tariff requirements related to sustainability and environmental standards.

He also highlighted the need to develop MSME exporters' skills in dealing with international buyers and referred to the role of the Commerce Ministry, Textiles Ministry and other government departments in providing institutional support.

“Only if we grow the MSMEs in feasible numbers, could we really get the export targets that we have set,” Menon said.

He added that MSMEs could contribute to export growth both through direct exports and by supplying inputs and accessories to larger exporting companies.

On the India-European Union trade agreement, Menon said the European Parliament was expected to make progress towards clearing the agreement by December, with implementation likely in early 2027.

“We do believe that by next month the European Parliament should be in an advanced stage of clearing it, and then subsequently there'll be some time for the implementation...by early next year is the general perception right now,” he said, adding that no specific implementation deadline had been set.

(KNN Bureau)

