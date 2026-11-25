MENAFN - KNN India)India's steel demand is expected to increase to 250-280 million metric tonnes per annum by 2035 and 320-350 million metric tonnes by 2040, supported by rising infrastructure, construction, transportation and manufacturing activity, according to a McKinsey report.

The report estimated that expanding India's steel capacity to meet the government's target of 600 million metric tonnes per annum by 2047 would require investments of USD 350-400 billion, ANI reported.

Steel accounts for around 2 per cent of India's GDP and provides approximately 2.8 million direct and indirect jobs. Infrastructure and construction sectors currently account for 65-68 per cent of domestic steel consumption, the report said.

India's crude steel capacity stood at approximately 233 million metric tonnes per annum in 2026, compared with around 210 million metric tonnes in 2025. Projects announced by steel producers are expected to add another 60-70 million metric tonnes of annual capacity over the next five to 10 years.

"Building the capacity additions envisaged through 2047 is estimated to require investment ranging from approximately $350 billion to $400 billion," the report said.

The investment would support expansion of existing facilities, development of new steel plants and procurement of equipment and infrastructure required for additional production capacity.

McKinsey said capacity expansion would also require adequate supplies of iron ore, coking coal and scrap, along with improvements in mining, logistics, raw material processing and downstream manufacturing.

The report identified dependence on imported raw materials as a key challenge for the sector. India imported around 95 per cent of its coking coal requirement in fiscal year 2025, exposing domestic steel producers to fluctuations in international supply and prices.

It also highlighted the need to account for emissions while planning new steelmaking capacity, noting that facilities commissioned over the next decade could continue operating beyond 2050.

"The long operating life of steelmaking assets means that capacity commissioned over the coming decade could remain operational well beyond 2050," it said.

(KNN Bureau)

