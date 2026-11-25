MENAFN - KNN India)The Union Cabinet has approved an Rs 11,000 crore scheme to increase domestic manufacturing of construction and infrastructure equipment (CIE) and components, with incentives for manufacturers and a grant for setting up a dedicated testing facility.

The scheme, approved under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be implemented by the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI).

India's CIE industry had a market size of around Rs 97,500 crore in FY2024-25, making it the world's third largest after China and the United States. The market is projected to reach approximately Rs 2,28,100 crore by FY2029-30, according to the government.

The scheme will cover manufacturing of equipment such as ship-to-shore cranes, tunnel boring machines, hydraulic excavators and off-highway trucks.

It will run for eight years from FY2026-27. The first two years, FY2026-27 and FY2027-28, will be allocated for setting up manufacturing facilities. Incentive disbursements will take place over the following five years, from FY2028-29 to FY2032-33. The final year, FY2033-34, will be used for settling incentives on incremental sales recorded in FY2032-33.

The scheme has two components. Under the sales-linked incentive component, eligible original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and component manufacturers will receive incentives based on incremental sales of approved equipment and components. The incentive rates will range from 8 per cent to 13 per cent over five years.

The second component provides a grant of up to Rs 375 crore as viability gap funding for establishing a dedicated CIE testing facility in the country.

(KNN Bureau)