Cabinet Approves Rs 11,000 Crore Scheme For Construction Equipment Manufacturing
The scheme, approved under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be implemented by the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI).
India's CIE industry had a market size of around Rs 97,500 crore in FY2024-25, making it the world's third largest after China and the United States. The market is projected to reach approximately Rs 2,28,100 crore by FY2029-30, according to the government.
The scheme will cover manufacturing of equipment such as ship-to-shore cranes, tunnel boring machines, hydraulic excavators and off-highway trucks.
It will run for eight years from FY2026-27. The first two years, FY2026-27 and FY2027-28, will be allocated for setting up manufacturing facilities. Incentive disbursements will take place over the following five years, from FY2028-29 to FY2032-33. The final year, FY2033-34, will be used for settling incentives on incremental sales recorded in FY2032-33.
The scheme has two components. Under the sales-linked incentive component, eligible original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and component manufacturers will receive incentives based on incremental sales of approved equipment and components. The incentive rates will range from 8 per cent to 13 per cent over five years.
The second component provides a grant of up to Rs 375 crore as viability gap funding for establishing a dedicated CIE testing facility in the country.
(KNN Bureau)
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