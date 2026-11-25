Jollibee Group Accelerates Q3 2026 Growth, With International Markets Contributing Nearly Half Of Global Sales
|
Reported Financial and Operating Results
|
Quarter 3 (Unaudited)
|
%
Change
|
9M 2026 (Unaudited)
|
%
Change
|
2026
|
2025
|
2026
|
2025
|
System Wide Sales
|
133,017 (~US$2,124)
|
115,030
(~US$1,836)
|
15.6
|
377,690(~US$6,030)
|
332,768(~US$5,312)
|
13.5
|
Revenues
|
87,747 (~US$1,401)
|
76,370 (~US$1,219)
|
14.9
|
250,201(~US$3,994)
|
224,222(~US$3,580)
|
11.6
|
Operating Income
|
5,749 (~US$92)
|
5,180 (~US$83)
|
11.0
|
15,861(~US$253)
|
16,062(~US$256)
|
(1.3)
|
EBITDA
|
12,095 (~US$193)
|
11,001 (~US$176)
|
9.9
|
33,398(~US$533)
|
31,965(~US$510)
|
4.5
|
Net Income
|
3,213 (~US$51)
|
3,103(~US$50)
|
3.6
|
8,141(~US$130)
|
9,017(~US$144)
|
(9.7)
|
Net Income Attributable to Equity Holders of the Parent Company
|
3,259(~US$52)
|
3,034(~US$48)
|
7.4
|
8,126(~US$130)
|
8,650(~US$138)
|
(6.1)
|
Earnings Per Share – Basic
|
2.828(~US$0.045)
|
2.627(~US$0.042)
|
7.7
|
7.011(~US$0.112)
|
7.484(~US$0.119)
|
(6.3)
|
Earnings Per Share – Diluted
|
2.828(~US$0.045)
|
2.619(~US$0.042)
|
8.0
|
7.010(~US$0.112)
|
7.462(~US$0.119)
|
(6.1)
(2) All financial figures are reported results. Systemwide sales (SWS) is a management metric and is not part of the audited financial statements
Same-Store Sales
Same-store sales grew 4.7% for the quarter, with international markets recording 2.5% growth. Jollibee Vietnam delivered strong same-store sales growth of 17.3%, complementing its No. 1 position by store network size and ranking as Vietnam's No. 1 quick-service restaurant brand, according to Euromonitor International's Consumer Foodservice 2026 study.
Jollibee North America's 4.1% same-store sales growth reflected continued consumer demand, complemented by Chickenjoy's third consecutive Best Fast Food Fried Chicken win in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, further demonstrating the brand's consumer appeal.
The Group's coffee and tea segment grew same-store sales by 3.5%, while Smashburger recorded a 3.8% increase.
For the Philippine business, same-store sales increased 6.7%. Despite a challenging domestic and macroeconomic environment, Jollibee Philippines and Mang Inasal delivered strong same-store sales growth, supported by increases in both average checks and transaction counts. This performance underscored resilient consumer demand for the Group's leading brands and reinforced the Philippine business' continued momentum.
Store Network
As of September 2026, JFC's global store network stood at 10,943 stores, up 6.2% year on year, comprising 7,413 stores internationally and 3,530 stores in the Philippines.
Network expansion reflected 745 gross new store openings and 172 additional stores from the acquisition of Shabu All Day. Of the gross new openings, 506 (68%) were franchised.
Profit Performance
Operating income grew 11.0% year on year to Php5.7 billion (approx. US$92 million), while net income increased 3.6% to Php3.2 billion (approx. US$51 million) and NIAT rose 7.4% to Php3.3 billion (approx. US$52 million). Excluding specified adjustments, operating income and NIAT would have increased by 17.7% and 19.4%, respectively, highlighting the impact of the specified items on reported earnings.
The adjustments comprised approximately Php194.0 million (approx. US$3 million) in expenses related to the planned international business spin-off, and approximately Php262.0 million (approx. US$4 million) for a one-time accrual for certain legal proceedings, and a non-cash revaluation loss. The applicable tax impact of Php81.4 million(approx. US$1 million) was deducted in determining management-adjusted NIAT.
General and administrative expenses (GAEX) also included costs associated with store closures and lease terminations as part of Smashburger's ongoing turnaround and transition toward a predominantly franchised business model. These costs remain included in the reported and management-adjusted results.
Reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was Php12.1 billion (approx. US$193 million)in Q3, compared with Php11.0 billion (approx. US$176 million) a year earlier. Management-adjusted EBITDA was Php12.6 billion (approx. US$201 million), excluding the planned international spin-off expenses, and other specified items recognized during the quarter, as described above.
Management-adjusted operating income, NIAT and EBITDA are supplemental measures presented to illustrate the effects of the specified items and are not substitutes for reported financial results.
Basic earnings per share increased 7.7% while diluted earnings per share rose 8.0%, with both reaching Php2.828 (approx. US$0.045).
Commenting on the Group's third-quarter profit performance, Richard Shin, Global Chief Financial Officer and Chief Risk Officer of the Jollibee Group and CEO of Jollibee Group International, said:
“Our profit performance strengthened progressively through the year, with operating income growth improving from Q1 to growth in Q2 and Q3. NIAT increased 7.4% year on year during the quarter. This positive trajectory reflects stronger operating momentum, disciplined cost management, and continued execution of our profitability initiatives.
We grew both operating income and NIAT year on year despite significant expenses associated with the planned international spin-off and other specified items recognized during the quarter. These results demonstrate our business resilience and ability to translate operating momentum into improved profitability while investing in sustainable, long-term growth.”
Nine-Month Performance
For the first nine months of 2026, systemwide sales grew 13.5% to Php377.7 billion (approx. US$6.0 billion), while consolidated revenues increased 11.6% to Php250.2 billion (approx. US$4.0 billion). Operating income declined 1.3% year on year to Php15.9 billion (approx. US$253 million), while NIAT decreased 6.1% to Php8.1 billion (approx. US$130 million). Basic and diluted earnings per share were Php7.011 (approx. US$0.112) and Php7.010 (approx. US$0.112), respectively.
Corporate Action
On November 10, 2026, Jollibee Foods Corporation's (JFC) Board of Directors approved a regular cash dividend of Php2.11 (approx. US$0.03) per common share, payable on December 16, 2026, to shareholders of record as of November 24, 2026. The ex-dividend date is November 23, 2026. This brings JFC's total regular cash dividends for 2026 to Php3.44 (approx. US$0.05) per share, matching the amount declared and paid in 2025.
Hashtag: #JollibeeGroup
About Jollibee Group Jollibee Foods Corporation (PSE: JFC) ( the“Company” ) is one of the world's fastest-growing restaurant companies, driven by its purpose of spreading joy through superior taste. It manages and operates a portfolio that includes 20 brands ( the“Jollibee Group” ) with over 10,900 stores and cafés across 33 countries.
The Jollibee Group's portfolio includes nine (9) wholly-owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger and Tim Ho Wan), five (5) franchised brands (Burger King, Panda Express, Yoshinoya, Common Man Coffee Roasters, and Tiong Bahru Bakery in the Philippines), and ownership stakes in other key brands like The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf (80%), Compose Coffee (70%), Shabu All Day (70%), bubble tea brand Milksha (51%), and SuperFoods Group that operates Highlands Coffee (60%*) The Company also has membership interests in Tortazo, LLC, along with Chef Rick Bayless, for Tortazo in the U.S., and in Botrista, a leader in beverage technology.
The Jollibee Group's global sustainability agenda, Joy for Tomorrow, underscores its commitment to sustainable business practices across food safety, employee welfare, community support, good governance, and environmental responsibility, among others. These focus areas are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).
The Company has been recognized as the Philippines' Most Admired Company by the Asian Wall Street Journal, named one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies, and listed among Forbes' World's Best Employers and Top Female-Friendly Companies. The Company is also a five-time Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award recipient and featured in TIME's World's Best Companies and Fortune's Southeast Asia 500 List.
To learn more about Jollibee Group, visit
* On September 23, 2026, the Jollibee Group entered into an agreement to sell an 11% interest in the company that owns Highlands Coffee, subject to closing conditions.
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