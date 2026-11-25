MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) UK robotics software startup Path2 is developing a browser-based robot cell design and programming platform aimed at helping smaller manufacturers automate production processes without the need for substantial systems integration budgets.

Founded by Sam Reynolds, a chartered engineer and certified machinery safety expert, Path2 enables users to design robotic workcells by positioning robots, conveyors, pallets and safety guarding within a virtual environment.

Users can teach robot positions on screen, check whether the robot can reach the required locations and generate robot programs without manually writing code.

In a demonstration using a Kuka KR 210 R2700 extra industrial robot, Reynolds went from a blank cell layout to a running palletizing cycle in 19 minutes.

Reynolds says:“On a real Kuka KR 210 R2700 extra it went from blank layout to a running cycle in 19 minutes, with no KRL written, no positions taught on the pendant and no edits.”

The platform currently supports 20 Kuka robot models with payload capacities ranging from 20 to 800 kg. Support for ABB, Fanuc, Universal Robots and other major robot manufacturers is planned.

Path2 is also developing a comprehensive downloadable engineering package that will include robot programs, dimensioned layouts, component drawings, parts lists, electrical documentation and commissioning checklists.

Future capabilities will guide users through machinery safety processes, including risk assessments, safety requirements, performance levels and CE marking.

The browser-based cell design tools are available free of charge, with commercial downloads scheduled to become available shortly.

Path2 plans to charge £495 for an individual robot cell design package, while a subscription costing £99 per month will provide access to unlimited cell design packages.

The company is also recruiting beta testers to evaluate its software using physical robots or simulation environments.