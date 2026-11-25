MENAFN - USA Art News) Brooklyn-based design duohave unveiled a monumental new interactive artwork titled“Catching Feelings” in. The installation functions as an all-ages playground, featuring the artists' signature sculptures and geometric forms designed to encourage physical activity and interaction.

The centerpiece of“Catching Feelings” is a central tower equipped with four slides, complemented by various spinning and writhing elements intended for spontaneous engagement. This kinetic playground distinguishes itself from the artists' previous works by being decidedly analog, relying solely on human power for movement rather than embedded motors or wind.

“We're interested in the life and activity around our work, the behaviors it causes, the elations it brings,” the artists stated. They observed diverse interactions, including“the same grandfather return with his granddaughter to play hide and seek; an 84-year-old and his partner used the space as the backdrop for their video recordings; new friends were made on our ground spinners; we even glimpsed a man in a business suit having a go on the slide.”

“Catching Feelings” is one of 36 projects featured in the ninth edition of the Jing'an International Sculpture Project, an annual initiative organized by the UCCA Center for Contemporary Art. The installation is on view through December 31, alongside other significant works by artists such as Olafur Eliasson and Marshmallow Laser Feast.

Source: This Is Colossal