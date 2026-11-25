MENAFN - USA Art News) Real estate developer, founder and co-owner of, will rehang hiscontemporary art and design collection at the headquarters of his firm,, in the. The collection, which is rotated annually and made available to the public by appointment at the start of, now includes recent acquisitions by artists such as, and

Robins is widely recognized for transforming a once-neglected area of downtown Miami into the thriving Miami Design District, a hub for art, architecture, fashion, and luxury hospitality. His artistic engagement began early, acquiring a Salvador Dalí work at just 19 years old while living in Barcelona. His commitment to the district extends to public art commissions, which have made the neighborhood an open-air gallery.

Notable public art installations include a mural by John Baldessari, a sculpture by Brazilian designers the Campana Brothers, and the first mural by Amani Lewis. A large-scale mural by artist Bony Ramirez, titled Musa Coccinea, was unveiled in Palm Court ahead of Miami Art Week 2024 as Ramirez's first public art project, celebrating Caribbean culture. This year's Design Commission highlights Nicole Nomsa Moyo, a Zimbabwean-born, South African-raised, Toronto-based architect and designer. Her project, inspired by the Southern African Ndebele tribe, features jewelry-themed sculptures, including oversized pearls, a deconstructible necklace, and a sprawling bracelet, adorning Paradise Plaza and Paseo Ponti. This installation, created in collaboration with Indigenous Ndebele women, will be on display through March of next year.

Reflecting on his approach to business, Robins stated,“Collecting art has been a profound source of inspiration for me. It teaches you to see beyond the obvious and to recognize potential where others might not.” He added that this perspective helps him identify opportunities and foster connections across different sectors, integrating creativity into every aspect of his work. Robins believes that while growth in Miami's art scene is exciting, maintaining balance and curating the right mix of experiences are crucial to avoid oversaturation and ensure continued evolution.

Source: Observer Arts