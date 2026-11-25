MENAFN - USA Art News) A burgeoning artistic approach known as“internet cinema,” which has been developing since late, was recently featured in an exhibition titled“WeWork (oralmoral).” The show, organized by The Gallery, a nomadic curatorial platform, was held in a vacant office space in, during aheat wave.

As part of the exhibition's closing, curators screened films, including Zarina Nares's work, I am going to die (this is my sign) ( 2025 ). The film featured a montage of TikTok videos offering motivational advice, linked by common formats used by podcast hosts, influencers, celebrities, athletes, and pastors, all set to music. Nares explained her process, stating,“Clearly, I watched enough advice videos for too long that I kept getting more. Once you watch so many you see the formula behind them, whether it's a certain cadence of speaking or certain music.”

Nares further articulated her perspective on this artistic method, saying,“Internet cinema isn't necessarily about the internet or its aesthetic but about its logic, how it functions and how it makes us feel.” The term“internet cinema” was first defined in Chuck Tryon's 2007 paper,“New Media Studies and the New Internet Cinema.” Tryon's work, though referencing older technologies like iPods and camera phones, anticipated current trends including a do-it-yourself ethos, the rise of“niche exhibition,” and a“self-reflexive style” that highlights how narrative and technology shape cultural production.

The contemporary movement gained traction during the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw a surge in internet culture participation, particularly in Manhattan's Dimes Square area. One notable example was the three-hour film, Film01, created by an anonymous online figure known as Angelicism01, in collaboration with various filmmakers. Writer Madeline Cash, in the art publication Spike, described Film01 as“an unsophisticated collage of localized content that mimics, rather than intervenes or questions, our digital conditions,” suggesting it primarily tapped into“the scene's libidinal narcissism.”

Despite this critique, Film01 proved to be a productive experiment. Filmmaker Dana Dawud, a collaborator on Film01, sourced internet footage, created short edits, and remotely directed sequences. Dawud later launched Open Secret, an international screening series for internet cinema, which has been instrumental in uniting disparate artists under this umbrella term.

Around the same time, many people were engaging in“doom scrolling” on TikTok. 0nty, co-author of“Dialogues on CoreCore & the Contemporary Online Avant-Garde,” explained this phenomenon in a Zoom interview with co-author Mischa Dols. 0nty stated,“When you're doom scrolling, there is, technically speaking, no specific author to this montage that you're watching. So, it's as if you're exposed to radical experimental cinema all the time by a completely cynical industrial apparatus.” He views internet cinema as an answer to the question of how to approach this problem.

0nty and Dols characterize internet cinema as a method, rather than a genre or aesthetic, focused on using edited found footage to comment on or expose the internet's functionality. While some works, such as Dahlia Bloomstone's 20,000 Tokens (2025) and Parham Ghalamdar's The Sight is a Wound (2024), incorporate newly produced images, the emphasis on editing found footage often highlights corecore, a folk practice preceding internet cinema. Corecore videos, which combine music, film clips, podcasts, and other TikToks, often reflect melancholic ruminations on suffering and an alienated awareness of contemporary life.

Source: ARTnews