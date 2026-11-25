MENAFN - USA Art News) The November evening auction sales at, andgenerated, marking aincrease overand the highest total recorded since. This data, reported by, highlights Sotheby's leading performance.

Sotheby's achieved $1.16 billion, surpassing the $1 billion mark and securing more than half of the combined total from the three houses for the second consecutive year. Its market share increased to 57 percent from 53 percent. Conversely, Christie's share dropped to 38 percent from 43 percent. Phillips's share saw a slight uptick to 5 percent from 4 percent, bolstered by the sale of a Modigliani sculpture for $44.6 million.

The substantial $384 million difference between Sotheby's and Christie's totals is comparable to the Blaquier-Arrieta collection's performance, which alone fetched $412 million from just 12 lots. Despite these impressive figures, observers noted uneven and sometimes thin bidding throughout the sales. According to ARTDAI, hammer prices in November 2025 for various-owner sales were 17 percent above low estimates and approximately 80 percent of high estimates. This season, excluding the Blaquier-Arrieta single-owner sale, hammer prices for similar sales were flat against low estimates and only 69 percent of high estimates.

Advisers are now considering whether aggressive estimates contributed to a weaker market, or if the market remains selective, prioritizing blue-chip and provenance-driven objects.

Source: ARTnews