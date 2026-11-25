Nur Tucker Captures Anatolia's Semi-Wild Yilki Horses In New Book
Tucker, who is based in the U.K., explores a tradition spanning millennia, where horses have been integral to daily life in Anatolia, from agriculture and transportation to military campaigns. The term“Yilki” originates from the Turkish verb yılmak, meaning“to flee” or“to be set loose.”
The role of horses transformed significantly in the last century with the advent of mechanization and industrialization, rendering them largely redundant. Released to fend for themselves, these animals endured harsh winters, bred autonomously, and formed substantial herds.
The Untold Story of the Yilki Horse is currently available for purchase directly from Hemeria, with a worldwide release scheduled for next October.
Source: This Is Colossal
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment