MENAFN - USA Art News) British-Turkish photographerhas documented the semi-wildof Central Anatolia, Turkey, in her new book, The Untold Story of the Yilki Horse. Published by, the volume features overthat portray the animals' resilience and the lifestyles of those who herd them through Cappadocia's volcanic landscapes.

Tucker, who is based in the U.K., explores a tradition spanning millennia, where horses have been integral to daily life in Anatolia, from agriculture and transportation to military campaigns. The term“Yilki” originates from the Turkish verb yılmak, meaning“to flee” or“to be set loose.”

The role of horses transformed significantly in the last century with the advent of mechanization and industrialization, rendering them largely redundant. Released to fend for themselves, these animals endured harsh winters, bred autonomously, and formed substantial herds.

The Untold Story of the Yilki Horse is currently available for purchase directly from Hemeria, with a worldwide release scheduled for next October.

Source: This Is Colossal