MENAFN - USA Art News) Sotheby's pulled a painting attributed to, valued at, from its Contemporary Day Auction in New York on. The withdrawal occurred after a collector alerted the auction house to concerns about its authenticity. Guyton himself subsequently confirmed that the artwork was not his, according to Artnet.

The untitled 2006 painting had been on public display in a presale exhibition. A collector, noticing its resemblance to a Guyton work in their private collection, identified potential issues. The artist and his gallery, Matthew Marks, were then contacted and inspected the piece, concluding it was not authentic, leading to its removal from the sale.

The artwork was listed as an Epson ultrachrome inkjet on linen, measuring 89 1⁄2 by 53 inches. It depicts two uneven black columns with flames at their bases and a red U-shape in the right column, echoing the flame motif. An untitled work by Guyton previously sold at Sotheby's in 2014 for nearly $6 million, establishing a record for the artist.

The Contemporary Day Auction featured postwar, Abstract Expressionist, Minimalist, and contemporary art by artists including Helen Frankenthaler, Mark Rothko, Alice Neel, Wayne Thiebaud, Faith Ringgold, and Christopher Wool. While some pieces came from private collections, the origin of the forged Guyton work remains unclear.

Source: Artforum