MENAFN - USA Art News) Upcoming snap elections in Spain onhave placed several key cultural initiatives and pieces of legislation in jeopardy, including measures related to, and. The likely formation of a coalition government between the conservativeand the far-rightcould significantly impact the nation's art and culture sector.

A major point of contention is the future of the Ministry of Culture. While the PP supports its continuation, potentially merged with other governmental portfolios, Vox has conditioned its support on transferring cultural powers from Spain's autonomous communities to the central government. This proposal has fueled concerns about potential censorship, especially following a series of canceled art festivals and plays in PP-Vox-led regions since the 2023 regional elections. At a party meeting on November 22, Vox's secretary general, Ignacio Garriga, stated the party would back cultural professionals who“create quality national products” and“highlight the value of the country's culture.”

Even if the ministry remains, the sector anticipates budget reductions under a PP-Vox administration. The PP has committed to swiftly enacting a new patronage law, offering tax and legal incentives for private funding of cultural projects, arguing that state resources will prioritize healthcare and defense. The PP's cultural proposals also include auditing working conditions, exhibition standards, and security protocols across national museums.

Several legislative efforts also face uncertainty. The Status of the Artist bill, a welfare package designed to improve working conditions in the cultural sector, was approved by the Council of Ministers in July and is set to take effect in 2027 regardless of election outcomes. However, the inclusion of visual artists, who were excluded from the bill and still face restrictive self-employment quotas, remains unresolved. Gloria Reguero, president of the Union of Contemporary Artists of Spain, which launched a campaign for their inclusion earlier this year, noted the ongoing delay.“Just when it seemed we were going to start negotiating our terms, the elections came along, and with them, another setback,” she told The Art Newspaper. Painters, sculptors, and photographers have sought recognition as artists since 2018, with the decision stalled between the ministries of social security and finance.

Additionally, a draft bill regulating generative AI in the arts has failed to advance. This legislation, which underwent public consultation in late September, was the government's third attempt to regulate AI after two unsuccessful royal decrees. It sought to prohibit the use of generative AI to exploit an artist's image, voice, or work without explicit consent and specific remuneration, but it also excluded visual arts.

Major museum initiatives are also at risk. Both the PP and Vox have voiced strong opposition to current Spanish culture minister Ernest Urtasun's plans to review collections at the Museum of the Americas and the National Museum of Anthropology. This initiative aims to“move past a colonial framework,” an effort the PP dismissed as“a false debate, imposed and manufactured to create division among Spaniards” when it was first announced in early 2024. In November 2025, the ministry formally unveiled a €13.6 million project to revamp both institutions' permanent exhibitions with an“anti-racist and gender perspective,” scheduled for completion in 2028.

While the National Museum of Anthropology has progressed through its public tendering for exhibition remodeling, the Museum of the Americas is at an earlier stage with significant work pending. A new government could jeopardize the initiative's completion, potentially halting uncontracted tenders or revising curatorial direction. A spokesperson for the Museum of the Americas declined to comment to The Art Newspaper, citing the uncertainty“especially now that we're on the eve of the elections and everything is so uncertain.”

Source: The Art Newspaper