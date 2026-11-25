MENAFN - USA Art News) Kanal, Brussels's inaugural museum dedicated to contemporary and modern art, is set to open this weekend afterof development. The institution unveilsof exhibition space, following a pre-renovation phase known as“Kanal brut.” The project represents Europe's largest museum development, costing

Artistic director Kasia Redzisz, previously a curator at Tate Modern and Tate Liverpool, attributed Brussels's previous lack of a major contemporary art museum to Belgium's complex political structure.“Those governments are all responsible for their respective cultural institutions,” Redzisz explained in a video call.“That's my interpretation: it just fell into a crack.”

The Brussels-Capital Region initiated the project in 2014, converting a former modernist Citroën garage into Kanal's new home. In 2013, the region's minister-president, Rudi Vervoort, emphasized the potential for a contemporary art museum to boost tourism. The Brussels-Capital Region covered the development costs.

Kanal's new facilities include ticketed exhibition galleries, two restaurants, a bakery, and a rooftop bar. It also features 20,000 square feet of public space, offering open areas, reading rooms, and a playground designed by the Turner Prize -winning architecture collective Assemble in collaboration with local children. CIVA, Brussels's former architecture museum, has been rebranded as Kanal Architecture and is located on the same campus.

Belgium's political system also shaped Kanal's trajectory. In 2017, the museum partnered with the Paris-based Centre Pompidou through 2031. Under this agreement, the Parisian institution provides advisory services and lends works from its collection, at an annual cost of $2.19 million. This partnership sparked debate regarding expenses, anti-French sentiment, and Paris's geographic proximity. Redzisz commented,“This museum is for a much wider audience than just those peers and colleagues and cultural lovers who can travel to other European capitals to see exhibitions.”

In 2023, the Inspectorate of Finance rejected Kanal's management plan for 2024 to 2028, leaving the museum funded only through 2028. Redzisz believes this will not be an issue once Kanal demonstrates its value. CEO Yves Goldstein is scheduled to depart next week due to“differing opinions” on the museum's future, with a replacement to be announced in mid-December.

Redzisz's appointment in 2021 also generated discussion after Kanal's board of directors initially attempted to overrule it. Upon starting, she focused on questions of public accessibility and community engagement.“What I love about Kanal and this gift of publicness that we're given is that it almost forces us to exercise this mission,” Redzisz stated.“It's not only about art in the galleries, it's also about citizenship, it's also about participation.”

Kanal currently operates without established institutional precedents, allowing Redzisz to cultivate an open-ended artistic vision. Her approach emphasizes art-historical discourse and integrates international artists with Brussels's vibrant interdisciplinary scene, which benefits from 11 art schools. Redzisz noted,“We want to present Brussels-based artists, but in context.”

Of Kanal's 11 inaugural exhibitions, five are free to the public. These include a participatory loom installation by Nigerian sculptor Otobong Nkanga, a group show exploring living and working dynamics, and a time-based balloon installation by Turkish artist Banu Cennetoğlu, which remain on view through April, August, and May 2027, respectively.

Ticketed exhibitions include the year-long show“A Truly Immense Journey,” which traces modern art history through 350 works largely from the Centre Pompidou, alongside Kanal's own 144-work, Belgian-focused collection. Kanal's holdings are also featured in“NO SHOW,” a month-long immersive exhibition. Additionally, the Citroën -sponsored presentation“An Infinite Woman: Black Archives in Two Acts,” on view through April, juxtaposes century-old Citroën advertisements with art from contemporary diasporic figures such as British potter Magdalene Odundo and American sculptor Simone Leigh.

On Wednesday, Kanal welcomed 5,000 students from 27 partner schools as its first public visitors. The National Lottery sponsored 30,000 free exhibition tickets, which were claimed in a single day. This Saturday, Kanal's entire grounds will open for 36 hours, offering free performances, DJ sets, concerts, films, and workshops.

Source: Artnet News