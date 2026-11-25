MENAFN - USA Art News)is awarding twogrants quarterly to one visual artist and one photographer. Nine honorable mentions in each category will also be featured on the Innovate Grant platform, providing exposure within a growing creative community.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, and submissions across all media and genres are accepted. Artists retain full rights to their submitted work. The deadline for applications is December 15, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PST.

Other opportunities for artists include the Bryson County Retreat in north central Florida, which invites applications for 2027 residencies with flexible, suggested month-long stays. The program offers free lodging near the Santa Fe River headwaters, providing dedicated living and working spaces. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis.

For photographers, London's Natural History Museum hosts the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition, a global contest with a £15,000 Grand Title prize. The entry fee is £35, with free entry for the Young WPY contest. The submission deadline is December 3, 2026, at 11:30 p.m. GMT.

The Responsa Foundation is seeking textile artists for its“This Memory” group exhibition at Burgh House in Hampstead, running from September 22 to October 3, 2027. The deadline to submit is December 4, 2026.

Moab Arts in Utah is accepting public art proposals for 2027, including sculpture, murals, crosswalks, and sticker designs, with a preference for local and regional artists. Submissions are due by December 6, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. MST.

The Material Works Art Award 2026 offers one-time $2,500 awards for original pieces that will join its contemporary art collection, with a €40 application fee. The deadline is December 6, 2026, or when the first 300 artworks have been submitted, whichever comes first.

The Hive Center for the Book Arts in Evanston, Illinois, welcomes mail art for its“love|mark” exhibition, on view from January 1 to February 27. Submissions must arrive by December 15, 2026.

The Sony Future Filmmaker Awards offer creators an industry immersion program and awards ceremony at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California. The deadline for categories including fiction, nonfiction, and animation is December 15, 2026, at 7 a.m. CST.

Olbrich Botanical Gardens in Madison, Wisconsin, has issued a Request for Proposals for temporary, large-scale, light-based artwork for GLEAM 2027, a public art exhibition running from August 28 to October 23, 2027. Proposals are due by January 6, 2027, at 11:59 p.m. CST.

The inaugural Visual Arts Prize IDEA – Vila d'Amer, open to all visual arts media, will award two winning artworks €3,500 and €1,500 respectively, with the pieces joining the permanent International Visual Arts Collection IDEA – Vila d'Amer. The deadline is January 10, 2027.

360 CHICAGO invites artists to submit for its CloudWalk Call for Artists, selecting one artist for a $10,000 commission for an installation in the CloudWalk gallery atop 875 N. Michigan Ave., set to open in April 2027. The deadline is January 18, 2027.

Entries are also open for the World of WearableArt 2027 Competition in Wellington, New Zealand, which offers NZ$200,000 in prizes, including a Supreme WOW Award of NZ$30,000. The international deadline is February 11, 2027, with a New Zealand deadline of March 31, 2027.

Grant opportunities include the Filmed in Nevada County Grant from the Nevada City Film Festival, offering $1,000 to $20,000 for filmmakers producing work in Nevada County, California, with a deadline of December 1, 2026.

The South Arts Southern Prize and State Fellowships for Visual Arts are open to artists in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. State Fellowships are $5,000, with two Southern Prize tiers of $25,000 and $10,000. The deadline is January 15, 2027, with fee waiver requests due by December 18, 2026.

The Virginia A. Groot Foundation Grants offer three awards of $60,000, $30,000, and $20,000 to artists specializing in ceramic sculpture or diverse sculptural mediums. The deadline is January 9, 2027.

Other rolling grants include Foundation for Contemporary Arts Emergency Grants for U.S. visual and performing artists, providing $500 to $3,000 monthly; National Lottery Project Grants in the U.K. for various art forms with no maximum threshold; the Black Artists Grant from Creative Debuts, offering £500 monthly to Black artists; the Adolf and Esther Gottlieb Emergency Grant, providing $5,000 to $15,000 for painters, printmakers, and sculptors facing unforeseen catastrophic incidents; and the Pollock-Krasner Foundation Grant, with awards up to $50,000 for painters, sculptors, and artists working on paper.

We previously reported:

Sydney has launched Australia's first basic income program for artists, providing 40 creatives with a $25,000 grant with no spending restrictions.

The Trellis Art Fund, a New York-based private foundation, announced its 2026 Stepping Stone cohort of 20 artists, each receiving $80,000 over two years.

Six artworks, all priced under $1,000, have been curated by Joy Machine for holiday gifting, featuring diverse international artists.

Source: This Is Colossal