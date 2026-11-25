MENAFN - News Direct) > Regentis Biomaterials (NYSE American: RGNT), a regenerative medicine company focused on tissue repair solutions, announced the establishment and completion of specialized training for a global clinical support team spanning the United States, Europe and Israel. The team will provide around-the-clock assistance to participating clinical centers to strengthen clinical execution and accelerate patient enrollment in the pivotal Phase 3 trial of GelrinC(R), a proprietary implant for repairing damaged knee cartilage. The study is intended to support a premarket approval (“PMA”) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”).

CEO and Executive Chairman Ehud Geller said the expanded clinical support capabilities are expected to improve site efficiency, streamline surgical preparation and reduce operational delays, with enrollment already exceeding 50%. GelrinC has received CE Mark approval in Europe and AMAR medical device registration in Israel, where Regentis is advancing commercialization activities.

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About Regentis Biomaterials

Regentis Biomaterials Ltd is a regenerative medicine company dedicated to developing innovative tissue repair solutions that restore health and enhance quality of life. With an initial focus on orthopedic treatments, Regentis' Gelrin platform technology, based on synchronized, degradable hydrogel implants, regenerates damaged or diseased tissue including inflamed cartilage and bone. Regentis' lead product GelrinC(R), is a cell-free, off-the-shelf hydrogel that is eroded and resorbed in the knee, allowing the surrounding cells to regenerate the cartilage in a controlled and synchronous process. GelrinC(R) aims to address a market of approximately 470,000 cases for cartilage knee repair annually in the U.S. where no off-the-shelf treatment is available.

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