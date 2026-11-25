More than a third of parents are happy spending their kids' inheritance on making memories.

A poll of 2,000 mums and dads aged over 50 found 72 per cent don't feel guilty about splashing some of the hard-earned cash that might otherwise have gone to their children.

As many as 28 per cent believe they worked hard for their money and deserve to enjoy it, while 19 per cent would rather create memories than leave a larger inheritance.

However, 43 per cent admitted that although they want to enjoy their money, inheritance guilt still plagues them.

Dream trips are high on the retirement agenda as 23 per cent would be willing to pay for a holiday with the whole family.

Niel Alobaidi, CEO at Newmarket Holidays, which commissioned the research, said:“Life is about living, and after working hard and putting their families first for years, it's understandable that many parents want to use some of their savings to make the most of retirement through travel.

“Many are choosing shared experiences with the people they love, from taking the whole family away to finally visiting a destination they have always dreamed of seeing with their partner - or even solo.

"There are endless adventures out there that over 50s are increasingly embracing, as the appetite for travel continues to flourish."

The study also found 34 per cent would be prepared to dip into their savings to visit a bucket-list destination, which is something Pauline (69) and Mark Norris (67) have done.

Since retiring three years ago, the couple, who live in Greater Manchester, spend around £20,000 per year on their travels.

So far this year, they have visited Spain, Norway, and Greece – as well as experiencing the Glacier Express in Switzerland and are off to Mexico next week.

They aim to do around six trips abroad each year and once a month travel the UK in their campervan, visiting places such as the Lake District, Wales and Northumberland.

Some of the couple's favourite trips have been to places like Alaska, Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

Pauline said: "We've done every type of holiday you can think of, from camping, right through to cruises and five-star hotels.

"I love waking up in a completely different place that's not home."

Their children, Andrew (39) and Emily (32) sometimes go with them on trips to Greece or Spain, and they all recently enjoyed a trip to Corfu for their daughter's 30th birthday.

The family split the costs, with Pauline and Mark often treating their son and daughter to meals and drinks out while they're away.

Pauline added: "The way I see it, we're not spending our children's inheritance, we're spending our hard-earned savings that we've worked for all our lives, and we will still have the house to pass on to the children.

"We want to travel and see as many different places as we can, whilst we've still got our health, the kids are so supportive of it.

"They love seeing all of the travel pictures we send them on WhatsApp, but they accuse us of rubbing it in their faces whilst they're still at work."

To maximise the number of trips they can go on, the couple save money as much as they can, including using public transport when in the UK instead of using their own vehicle.

Emily, who is a paramedic, said: "It's lovely to see my parents spending their retirement travelling the world.

"Luckily they have the money behind them to do all these things on their bucket list whilst they are still full of life and healthy.

"Both my mum and dad have worked incredibly hard throughout their careers, so they've absolutely earned every plane ticket in my opinion."

Newmarket Holidays also partnered with financial expert, Tara Evans, to help over 50s strike the balance between enjoying their retirement and staying financially responsible.

She said:“Before spending, it's important that you give yourself a wealth check and think about the type of retirement you want.

“Ideally, you want to have two-thirds of your income available per year - this works out at around six to eight times your final salary when you retire.

“Then you need to think about how much you need in emergency savings and make sure you've protected your everyday finances, have enough to pay your bills and save into a holiday fund.

“After decades of working hard and saving, it might feel unfamiliar when it comes to spending your money.

"Having the confidence to do that starts with knowing what you can comfortably afford, then it's important you give yourself permission to switch off and enjoy travelling guilt-free.”